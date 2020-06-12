/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM
14 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Morgantown, WV
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Suncrest
Contact for Availability
West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$585
865 sqft
West Run is an off-campus student housing apartment community located near WVU in Morgantown, WV.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
1117 University Avenue
1117 University Avenue, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with gorgeous hardwood floors and granite countertops close to shopping, restaurants and close proximity to the heart of downtown Morgantown.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Mileground
1 Unit Available
330 Fountain View
330 Fountain Vw, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1107 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Morgantown. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Morgantown
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1010 Elkins Drive
1010 Elkins Drive, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse near Med Center -Available 7/1/2020 - This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1-car garage located near the hospitals and the Evansdale campus.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
2821 Suncrest Village
2821 Suncrest Village, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
2821 Suncrest Village Available 08/03/20 2 bed/2 bath condo in SuncrestAvailable 08/03/2020 - This 2 bed/ 2 bath condo features 9 foot ceilings, a fireplace, crown molding, pool, internet lounge, fitness center and more.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1236 VAN VOORHIS Road
1236 Van Voorhis Road, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Excellent location with wonderful view. Within walking distance of Evansdale Campus, Hospitals, NIOSH, Football Stadium, Health Science Center and PRT. Unit features new floors and has been freshly painted. Includes appliances. No pets.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
2131 Suncrest Village
2131 Suncrest Village, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Suncrest Village Condo, 2 bedroom 2 bath Available to rent for August. top floor, Located by the elevator. Call listing agent to show
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
999 West Run #201 Road
999 West Run Road, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$950
This spacious 1458 sq ft condo has 2 bedrooms with 2 en suite bathrooms, whirlpool tub, steam shower, private covered patio, secured entry with code/buzz-in feature, elevator, storage closet in unit, marble vanity tops, washer & dryer in the unit
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
105 Lira Lane
105 Lira Ln, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
POOL IS OPEN! This town home is located directly across from the pool:) Offering a Master Suite with private bath. There are two bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and wood laminate floors.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Mileground
1 Unit Available
6 Lewis Circle
6 Lewis Street, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Location, location! Live in the heart of it all, between Suncrest and Downtown Campus. Townhome has two bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED! The unit has a neutral color pallet, granite counter tops and wood laminate floors.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
2133 Suncrest Village
2133 Suncrest Village, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1011 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Morgantown. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Morgantown
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
598 Tyrone Road
598 Tyrone Road, Cheat Lake, WV
2 Bedrooms
$875
What was once a schoolhouse is now an adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in quiet peaceful setting. Original hardwood flooring keeps character alive. Complex includes picnic area, lots of flat green space & mature trees to enjoy.
Results within 10 miles of Morgantown
