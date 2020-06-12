/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
53 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Morgantown, WV
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Suncrest
Contact for Availability
West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$399
1059 sqft
West Run is an off-campus student housing apartment community located near WVU in Morgantown, WV.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1253 Cambridge Avenue
1253 Cambridge Avenue, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath. In-law suite all in the heart of Suncrest. Totally remodeled w/hardwood floors and mature landscaped yard. Pets are conditional.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
South Park
1 Unit Available
937 Southpoint Circle
937 Southpointe Circle, Morgantown, WV
PERFECT RENTAL OPTION! Contemporary 4 bed/3 bath ranch has over 3800 sq ft of living space, with finished basement and a private back yard! Finished lower level with exterior entrance, full bath, workshop, family room, numerous options! Second floor
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
326 Beverly Avenue
326 Beverly Avenue, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Convenient location! THREE bedroom, 1 bath apartment, with 2 dedicated off street parking spaces. Perfect Sunnyside location convenient to WVU downtown campus, Hospitals, etc. Spacious living room and kitchen and offers deck space.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Sabraton
1 Unit Available
1531 Sabraton Avenue
1531 Sabraton Avenue, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
This newly updated home features hardwood floors throughout and a large updated kitchen in the heart of Sabraton. It is conveniently located off of I68 and close to downtown Morgantown.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mileground
1 Unit Available
428 Vangilder st
428 Van Gilder Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom house w 2.5 bathrooms - Property Id: 296034 3 bedroom house with 2.5 bathrooms. Off street parking as well as back yard. Close to downtown WVU and Ruby Memorial Hospital. No utilities are included but lawn care is.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
First Ward
1 Unit Available
388 Dorsey Avenue
388 Dorsey Avenue, Morgantown, WV
388 Dorsey Avenue Available 08/03/20 - 4 Bedroom/4 Bathroom house in the Hopecrest/South Park area of Morgantown. Available Aug 3rd. Fenced in backyard, 2 car off-street parking. Tenant pays all utilities and garbage.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 3 BR/2 BA
3406 Collins Ferry Rd, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Unit 3 BR/2 BA Available 07/16/20 Collins Ferry Court - Property Id: 177203 Spacious (~1100 sq. ft.) 3 BR, 2 bath unit available at Collins Ferry Court. Monthly rent is $1175 for a 12-month lease.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Park
1 Unit Available
801 Grand St B
801 Grand St, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Unit B Available 06/15/20 New Remolded 3 Bed Bedroom - Property Id: 289247 Fully remodeled 3 bedroom apartment set on the top of Grand St. Charming peaceful neighborhood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sabraton
1 Unit Available
706 Richwood Avenue
706 Richwood Avenue, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$990
Woodburn Area - 3 Bedroom Apartment Water/Sewer Included - Available NOW! - 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Upstairs Apartment available on Richwood Ave near Mario Fishbowls.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Park
1 Unit Available
107 Peninsula Blvd.
107 Peninsula Boulevard, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1440 sqft
3 to 4 bedroom house near Marilla Park - Avilable Now - This 3 to 4 bedroom, 2 bath house is located close to Marilla Park. (There may be up to 3 unrelated persons in the home.) It has an easy walk to downtown and WVU.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodburn
1 Unit Available
703 Dayton Street
703 Dayton Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
703 Dayton Street Available 08/03/20 2 Bed/2 Bath House in Woodburn Area - Available 08/03/2020 - 3 bed/1 bath house in the Woodburn Area of Morgantown. Harwood floors, carpet floors. Large front porch, garage storage, and offstreet parking.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
721 Wells Street
721 Wells Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Downtown Campus- 3 Bedroom House- Available NOW! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House is located in the prime of Morgantown. Within walking distance to campus, High Street, and the Mountainlair.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
787 Willey Street
787 North Willey Street, Morgantown, WV
House - 5 Bedroom - Downtown - Available NOW! - This 5 bedroom, 1.5 house is located in the prime of downtown Morgantown, within walking distance to the downtown campus and High Street.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodburn
1 Unit Available
716 Snider Street
716 Snider Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Downtown - 3 Bedroom House - Available NOW! - This 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom house located in downtown Morgantown within walking distance to campus.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodburn
1 Unit Available
765 Garrison Avenue
765 Garrison Avenue, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House - Downtown - Available NOW! - This 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House is located in downtown Morgantown blocks.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
802 Price Street
802 Price Street, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House - Downtown - Available Now! - This 4 Bedroom/ 2 bathroom house is located in downtown Morgantown. The house features large deck with views over looking downtown, washer and dryer, dishwasher, and disposal.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Park
1 Unit Available
313 Lyndhurst Avenue
313 Lyndhurst St, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
313 Lyndhurst Avenue Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bath House in South ParkAvailable 08/03/2020 - This 3 bed/ 1 bath apartment is located in the South Park area of Morgantown. House comes with a a front porch and a backyard.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Park
1 Unit Available
245 Kingwood - Apt. B
245 Kingwood Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2400 sqft
247 Kingwood - What a great place. Super large bedrooms and Closets two and half bathrooms. Central Air, washer and dryer. Located in cool section of South Park. (RLNE2674848)
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Park
1 Unit Available
204-206 Wilson Ave
204 Wilson Ave, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex in South Park - Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex is located in the South Park area of Morgantown, directly across the street from Morgantown High.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sabraton
1 Unit Available
2029 Listravia Ave
2029 Listravia Avenue, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$900
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Sabraton - Available NOW! - 3 bed/2 bath home in the Sabraton area of Morgantown. This home is located right off of the I-68 entrance ramps. This house offers a washer/dryer, central air, and a small backyard.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
340 Grant Avenue
340 Grant Avenue, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Sunny Side - 3 Bedroom House - Available Now - This 3 bedroom house is located 3 blocks away from the downtown WVU campus. The property has a back porch with yard area where you enter into the property into spacious kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
465 Grove Street
465 Grove Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1216 sqft
House in Wiles Hills - Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom house is located in the Wiles Hill area of Morgantown. The main level contains a kitchen, living room, dining room, and entry way.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
132 Lorentz Ave
132 Lorentz Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Wiles Hill - 3 bedroom House - Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom house is conveniently located between the downtown campus and the med center. The home has a full unfinished basement. Tenant pays all utilities and garbage. Washer and dryer on site.