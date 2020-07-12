/
suncrest
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM
58 Apartments for rent in Suncrest, Morgantown, WV
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$550
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$375
1059 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$355
1226 sqft
West Run is an off-campus student housing apartment community located near WVU in Morgantown, WV.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
204 Stonegate Circle
204 Stone Gate Circuit, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
2 bed/2.5 bath Townhouse in Morgantown - Across from stadium - Available NOW !! - 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in Morgantown located right across the street from Milan Puskar Stadium and the hospitals.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1010 Elkins Drive
1010 Elkins Drive, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse near Med Center -Available 7/1/2020 - This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1-car garage located near the hospitals and the Evansdale campus.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1456 Bergamont St
1456 Bergamont Street, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1640 sqft
3 Bed/3.5 Bath Townhouse in North Hills Area, Available NOW - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5820834)
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1236 VAN VOORHIS Road
1236 Van Voorhis Road, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Excellent location with wonderful view. Within walking distance of Evansdale Campus, Hospitals, NIOSH, Football Stadium, Health Science Center and PRT. Unit features new floors and has been freshly painted. Includes appliances. Pets conditional.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2131 Suncrest Village
2131 Suncrest Village, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Suncrest Village Condo, 2 bedroom 2 bath Available to rent for August. top floor, Located by the elevator. Call listing agent to show
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
265 Palisades Drive
265 Palisades Drive, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Luxury Living a "stone throw" from Mylan, hospitals, 2 Starbucks locations and Suncrest Town Center, host to numerous restaurants and shopping. Large kitchen open w/ granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets+ food pantry.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
9 Brookside Place
9 Brookside Place, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Ranch style home on a full unfinished basement. Two car garage. All Hardwood floors & ceramic tile - no carpeting. Tenants will pay all utilities and maintain the yard. Close to all major goods and services, and both hospitals.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
423 Fountain View Drive
423 Fountain Vw, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
423 Fountain View Drive Available 07/17/20 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo--Available NOW - This 2 bed/2 bath condo is located close to the medical center, with easy access to downtown. Unit comes with a microwave, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
465 Grove Street
465 Grove Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1216 sqft
House in Wiles Hills - Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom house is located in the Wiles Hill area of Morgantown. The main level contains a kitchen, living room, dining room, and entry way.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3711 Sun Pl
3711 Sun Pl, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2422 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom apartment in Morgantown. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
132 Lorentz Ave
132 Lorentz Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Wiles Hill - 3 bedroom House - Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom house is conveniently located between the downtown campus and the med center. The home has a full unfinished basement. Tenant pays all utilities and garbage. Washer and dryer on site.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2821 Suncrest Village
2821 Suncrest Village, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
2821 Suncrest Village Available 08/03/20 2 bed/2 bath condo in Suncrest—Available 08/03/2020 - This 2 bed/ 2 bath condo features 9 foot ceilings, a fireplace, crown molding, pool, internet lounge, fitness center and more.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
401 Marlowe Circle
401 Marlowe Cir, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
POOL IS OPEN! This town home is located in the heart of it all! Offering a master suite with private bath. There are two bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and wood laminate floors.
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
1417 Dogwood Avenue
1417 Dogwood Avenue, Morgantown, WV
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Location is everything! Renovated in 2016, this 4 bedroom home with a walk-out basement is larger than meets the eye.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1304 Dogwood Avenue
1304 Dogwood Avenue, Morgantown, WV
Studio
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Owner is looking for a good tenant. NO PETS! Close to schools, hospitals, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1324 Suncrest Village
1324 Suncrest Village, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
1324 Suncrest Village Available 08/03/20 2 bed/2 bath condo in Suncrest - Available 08/03/2020 - This beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath condominium is located in the gated community of Suncrest Village, and is just minutes away from shopping, restaurants,
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1420 Townhouse Way
1420 Townhouse Way, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Gorgeous and spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome located in the highly desirable Suncrest Village. This property is located just minutes from the amenities that the Suncrest Town Center offers.
Results within 1 mile of Suncrest
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
204-206 Wilson Ave
204 Wilson Ave, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex in South Park - Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex is located in the South Park area of Morgantown, directly across the street from Morgantown High.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
465-19 Crawford Avenue
465 Crawford Ave, Star City, WV
1 Bedroom
$800
1 Bedroom Townhouse in Star City - Available NOW! - This 1 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath townhome is located in the Star City area.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1341 Canyon Road
1341 Canyon Rd, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/03/2020! Lease these New Luxury Townhomes with an ideal location off of Canyon Road. Only about 3.5 miles to hospitals, Mylan, and less than 3 miles to I¬68.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1117 University Avenue
1117 University Avenue, Morgantown, WV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with gorgeous hardwood floors and granite countertops close to shopping, restaurants and close proximity to the heart of downtown Morgantown.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
802 Price Street
802 Price Street, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House - Downtown - Available Now! - This 4 Bedroom/ 2 bathroom house is located in downtown Morgantown. The house features large deck with views over looking downtown, washer and dryer, dishwasher, and disposal.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
721 Wells Street
721 Wells Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Downtown Campus- 3 Bedroom House- Available NOW! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House is located in the prime of Morgantown. Within walking distance to campus, High Street, and the Mountainlair.
