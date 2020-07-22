/
monongalia county
Last updated July 22 2020
55 Apartments for rent in Monongalia County, WV
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 21
Contact for Availability
Suncrest
West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$550
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$375
1059 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$355
1226 sqft
West Run is an off-campus student housing apartment community located near WVU in Morgantown, WV.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
159 Southwind Circle
159 Southwind, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
10 Bedrooms
$3,000
Gated community ideally located near town and interstate. Five bedrooms, large finished basement with additional storage make this home ideal for those who need space.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
1341 Canyon Road
1341 Canyon Rd, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/03/2020! Lease these New Luxury Townhomes with an ideal location off of Canyon Road. Only about 3.5 miles to hospitals, Mylan, and less than 3 miles to I¬68.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Downtown Morgantown
1117 University Avenue
1117 University Avenue, Morgantown, WV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with gorgeous hardwood floors and granite countertops close to shopping, restaurants and close proximity to the heart of downtown Morgantown.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
1765 Tyrone Road
1765 Tyrone Road, Brookhaven, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
Newly updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with family room and 2 car garage. Fenced yard. Pets conditional.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Woodburn
613 Louise Avenue
613 Louise Avenue, Morgantown, WV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bedroom one bath apartment, close to university campus. Has laundry facility in basement Vacant and ready to move-in. Owner pays for gas , water, and Garbage. Tenant pays for electric and cable.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Mileground
4 Turnstone Drive
4 Turnstone Drive, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fabulous TH with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious unfinished basement perfect for a workout room and storage. Large open living space on first floor with a roomy porch out back. On the second floor, bedrooms are generously sized.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
166 Harner Run Road
166 Harner Run, Cheat Lake, WV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Your chance to rent a truly GORGEOUS historical home in Morgantown: hardwood floors, custom window coverings, fireplace, custom closets. 2 Br, 1 custom bath w/walk in tiled shower. Large eat-in kitchen, living room, formal dining rm.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
123 Rystan Place
123 Rystan Pl, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
LOCATION & LUXURY! Brand new laminate flooring throughout, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, laundry room(WD available w/ fee), private deck off of dining area, newly updated lighting throughout, gas fireplace, ceiling fans in living
1 of 14
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
53 Goose Hollow Road
53 Goose Hollow Rd, Cheat Lake, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
6 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is nestled in a rural setting in Cheat Lake but close to boat docking, Rt. 43 and I-68 and just a short drive to Morgantown, WVU, Mylan Pharmaceutical, and NIOSH.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Westover
143 Holland Avenue
143 Holland Avenue, Westover, WV
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Great rental for professional! In the heart of Westover, close to downtown and interstate. Wrap around front porch, back yard and off street parking for at least 3 cars. 1 year lease, No Pets. See Agent's remarks.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Mileground
436 Riley Street
436 Riley Street, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated and well-maintained house located between Evansdale and Downtown campuses. Large back deck as well as a fenced in back yard. Pets considered.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Westover
12 Columbus Avenue
12 Columbus Street, Westover, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
7 Bedrooms
Ask
3 to 4 bedroom home for lease in Westover. 3 bedrooms, possible 4th with family room with fireplace, ample parking with off street space and attached garage. Newer side porch and paint. Potential renters must fill out rental application form Assoc.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
325 Falcon Run Road
325 Falcon Run, Cheat Lake, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Three bedroom townhouse with 8 ft. sun room extension in the rear. Large kitchen and large master bedroom. Full finished basement with half bath and a computer room. Tenants have access to swimming pool and fitness center in the complex.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
1236 VAN VOORHIS Road
1236 Van Voorhis Road, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Excellent location with wonderful view. Within walking distance of Evansdale Campus, Hospitals, NIOSH, Football Stadium, Health Science Center and PRT. Unit features new floors and has been freshly painted. Includes appliances. Pets conditional.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
128 Hawks Run Drive
128 Hawks Run Rd, Cheat Lake, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Pet friendly with a 500.00 non-refundable pet deposit . Deposit is 1400.00 code to get into house. Min one year lease. Available Aug 1, 2020
1 of 8
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Sabraton
1531 Sabraton Avenue
1531 Sabraton Avenue, Morgantown, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This newly updated home features hardwood floors throughout and a large updated kitchen in the heart of Sabraton. It is conveniently located off of I68 and close to downtown Morgantown.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
401 Marlowe Circle
401 Marlowe Cir, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
POOL IS OPEN! This town home is located in the heart of it all! Offering a master suite with private bath. There are two bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and wood laminate floors.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
9 Brookside Place
9 Brookside Place, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Ranch style home on a full unfinished basement. Two car garage. All Hardwood floors & ceramic tile - no carpeting. Tenants will pay all utilities and maintain the yard. Close to all major goods and services, and both hospitals.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
265 Palisades Drive
265 Palisades Drive, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Luxury Living a "stone throw" from Mylan, hospitals, 2 Starbucks locations and Suncrest Town Center, host to numerous restaurants and shopping. Large kitchen open w/ granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets+ food pantry.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
234 Newberry Lane
234 Newberry Lane, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Pure LUXURY and great space define this exceptional rental opportunity in Windwood Village, one of Morgantowns most pristine townhome communities. Only 1 1/2 miles to both MonGeneral and WVU hospitals.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
109 Corton Place
109 Corton Place, Monongalia County, WV
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful & spacious 2 story home featuring private corner lot, granite counter tops in kitchen, gas fireplace. New Carpet, new blinds and freshly painted to be move-in ready! Laundry room conveniently located on 2nd floor.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
326 Beverly Avenue
326 Beverly Avenue, Morgantown, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location! THREE bedroom, 1 bath apartment, with 2 dedicated off street parking spaces. Perfect Sunnyside location convenient to WVU downtown campus, Hospitals, etc. Spacious living room and kitchen and offers deck space.
1 of 27
Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
103 BUTLER DRIVE
103 Butler Dr, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 08/01/20 3B3B Townhouse near
