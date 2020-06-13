Apartment List
/
WV
/
morgantown
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

36 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Morgantown, WV

Finding an apartment in Morgantown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Suncrest
Contact for Availability
West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$585
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$399
1059 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$370
1226 sqft
West Run is an off-campus student housing apartment community located near WVU in Morgantown, WV.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodburn
1 Unit Available
703 Dayton Street
703 Dayton Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
703 Dayton Street Available 08/03/20 2 Bed/2 Bath House in Woodburn Area - Available 08/03/2020 - 3 bed/1 bath house in the Woodburn Area of Morgantown. Harwood floors, carpet floors. Large front porch, garage storage, and offstreet parking.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
721 Wells Street
721 Wells Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Downtown Campus- 3 Bedroom House- Available NOW! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House is located in the prime of Morgantown. Within walking distance to campus, High Street, and the Mountainlair.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Park
1 Unit Available
313 Lyndhurst Avenue
313 Lyndhurst St, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
313 Lyndhurst Avenue Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bath House in South ParkAvailable 08/03/2020 - This 3 bed/ 1 bath apartment is located in the South Park area of Morgantown. House comes with a a front porch and a backyard.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sabraton
1 Unit Available
706 Richwood Avenue
706 Richwood Avenue, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$990
Woodburn Area - 3 Bedroom Apartment Water/Sewer Included - Available NOW! - 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Upstairs Apartment available on Richwood Ave near Mario Fishbowls.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
802 Price Street
802 Price Street, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House - Downtown - Available Now! - This 4 Bedroom/ 2 bathroom house is located in downtown Morgantown. The house features large deck with views over looking downtown, washer and dryer, dishwasher, and disposal.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
723 Naomi Street
723 Naomi Street, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$900
Downtown Campus- Large 2 Bedroom Apartment- Available NOW! - 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Apartment located in downtown Morgantown.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Park
1 Unit Available
107 Peninsula Blvd.
107 Peninsula Boulevard, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1440 sqft
3 to 4 bedroom house near Marilla Park - Avilable Now - This 3 to 4 bedroom, 2 bath house is located close to Marilla Park. (There may be up to 3 unrelated persons in the home.) It has an easy walk to downtown and WVU.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mileground
1 Unit Available
428 Vangilder st
428 Van Gilder Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom house w 2.5 bathrooms - Property Id: 296034 3 bedroom house with 2.5 bathrooms. Off street parking as well as back yard. Close to downtown WVU and Ruby Memorial Hospital. No utilities are included but lawn care is.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
First Ward
1 Unit Available
388 Dorsey Avenue
388 Dorsey Avenue, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,280
388 Dorsey Avenue Available 08/03/20 - 4 Bedroom/4 Bathroom house in the Hopecrest/South Park area of Morgantown. Available Aug 3rd. Fenced in backyard, 2 car off-street parking. Tenant pays all utilities and garbage.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 3 BR/2 BA
3406 Collins Ferry Rd, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Unit 3 BR/2 BA Available 07/16/20 Collins Ferry Court - Property Id: 177203 Spacious (~1100 sq. ft.) 3 BR, 2 bath unit available at Collins Ferry Court. Monthly rent is $1175 for a 12-month lease.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Park
1 Unit Available
352 Maple Ave
352 Maple Avenue, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Four bedroom, two bath home in Morgantown with hardwood floors and fenced in back yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1253 Cambridge Avenue
1253 Cambridge Avenue, Morgantown, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath. In-law suite all in the heart of Suncrest. Totally remodeled w/hardwood floors and mature landscaped yard. Pets are conditional.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
South Park
1 Unit Available
937 Southpoint Circle
937 Southpointe Circle, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
PERFECT RENTAL OPTION! Contemporary 4 bed/3 bath ranch has over 3800 sq ft of living space, with finished basement and a private back yard! Finished lower level with exterior entrance, full bath, workshop, family room, numerous options! Second floor

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
326 Beverly Avenue
326 Beverly Avenue, Morgantown, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location! THREE bedroom, 1 bath apartment, with 2 dedicated off street parking spaces. Perfect Sunnyside location convenient to WVU downtown campus, Hospitals, etc. Spacious living room and kitchen and offers deck space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
South Park
1 Unit Available
227 Green Street
227 Green Street, Morgantown, WV
1 Bedroom
$650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Duplex apartment, top floor unit. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED with exception of cable. All new appliances, freshly painted. Pets allowed with approval of landlord and additional deposit/fee.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
105 Lira Lane
105 Lira Ln, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
POOL IS OPEN! This town home is located directly across from the pool:) Offering a Master Suite with private bath. There are two bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and wood laminate floors.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Mileground
1 Unit Available
330 Fountain View
330 Fountain Vw, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1107 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Morgantown. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Morgantown

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westover
1 Unit Available
72 Fairmor Dr.
72 Fairmor Drive, Westover, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Bedroom, 2 bath house - Available 8/3/2020 - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located in Westover and features a beautiful fenced in back yard, and ground level patio.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
26 Hannah Lane
26 Hannah Lane, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
990 sqft
Near Medical Center- 2 Bedroom Townhouse - Available Now! - Located in the Med Center area of town, this townhome is loaded with upgrades. The 2 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
866 Tremont Street
866 Tremont Street, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1450 sqft
866 Tremont Street Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Med Center Area - Available August 3 - This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome is located close to the Med center and many major Morgantown amenities.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1010 Elkins Drive
1010 Elkins Drive, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse near Med Center -Available 7/1/2020 - This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1-car garage located near the hospitals and the Evansdale campus.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Westover
1 Unit Available
40 Ohio Ave
40 Ohio Avenue, Westover, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1430 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 40 Ohio Ave in Westover. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Mileground
1 Unit Available
4 Turnstone Drive
4 Turnstone Drive, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fabulous TH with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious unfinished basement perfect for a workout room and storage. Large open living space on first floor with a roomy porch out back. On the second floor, bedrooms are generously sized.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Morgantown, WV

Finding an apartment in Morgantown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Morgantown 2 BedroomsMorgantown 3 BedroomsMorgantown Apartments with Balcony
Morgantown Apartments with GarageMorgantown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMorgantown Apartments with Parking
Morgantown Apartments with Washer-DryerMorgantown Dog Friendly ApartmentsMorgantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAUpper St. Clair, PAMunhall, PAJefferson Hills, PA
Canonsburg, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PAWest Mifflin, PAMcKeesport, PABuckhannon, WVBrentwood, PA
Glassport, PAWestover, WVCheat Lake, WVUniontown, PAEast McKeesport, PAGreensburg, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Suncrest

Apartments Near Colleges

West Virginia UniversityChatham University
Point Park UniversityDuquesne University
Community College of Allegheny County