star city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
86 Apartments for rent in Star City, WV📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Star City
1 Unit Available
4207 University Commons Drive
4207 University Commons Drive, Star City, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
River View Condo in Stay City - 4 Bedrooms - Available NOW! - This 4 bed/4 bath second floor condo is located at University Commons Riverside nestled between the rail trail and Mon River in Star City.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Star City
1 Unit Available
465-19 Crawford Avenue
465 Crawford Ave, Star City, WV
1 Bedroom
$800
1 Bedroom Townhouse in Star City - Available NOW! - This 1 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath townhome is located in the Star City area.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Star City
1 Unit Available
6102 University Commons Dr.
6102 University Commons Drive, Star City, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Star City - Bedroom, 4 Bath Condo - Available 5/18 - This all-electric, first floor 4 bedroom, 4 bath unfurnished condo is located near Star City with easy access to I-68, Medical Center, and University Towncenter.
Results within 1 mile of Star City
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westover
1 Unit Available
9 Garrison Street
9 Garrison Street, Westover, WV
2 Bedrooms
$880
House in Westover - Available NOW! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath house located in Westover has plenty of room. The home has an enclosed sunporch and den, yard, W/D hookups, porch and dining room. Tenant pays all utilities and garbage.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1325 Bitonti Street
1325 Bitoni Street, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$800
1325 Bitonti Street Available 08/03/20 2 bedroom single family home in Star City - Available 08/03/2020 - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath house is located in the Star City area. The house has a laundry room, living room, and front porch.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 3 BR/2 BA
3406 Collins Ferry Rd, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Unit 3 BR/2 BA Available 07/16/20 Collins Ferry Court - Property Id: 177203 Spacious (~1100 sq. ft.) 3 BR, 2 bath unit available at Collins Ferry Court. Monthly rent is $1175 for a 12-month lease.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1253 Cambridge Avenue
1253 Cambridge Avenue, Morgantown, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath. In-law suite all in the heart of Suncrest. Totally remodeled w/hardwood floors and mature landscaped yard. Pets are conditional.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
401 Marlowe Circle
401 Marlowe Cir, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
POOL IS OPEN! This town home is located in the heart of it all! Offering a master suite with private bath. There are two bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and wood laminate floors.
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1417 Dogwood Avenue
1417 Dogwood Avenue, Morgantown, WV
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Location is everything! Renovated in 2016, this 4 bedroom home with a walk-out basement is larger than meets the eye.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Westover
1 Unit Available
15 Garrison Street
15 Garrison Street, Westover, WV
2 Bedrooms
$700
15 Garrison Street Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom duplex in Westover - Available 08/03/2020 - This newly remodeled 2 bedroom duplex apartment is located in Westover. The apartment has a porch, W/D hook-up, laminate wood flooring, carpet, and parking.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1304 Dogwood Avenue
1304 Dogwood Avenue, Morgantown, WV
Studio
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Owner is looking for a good tenant. NO PETS! Close to schools, hospitals, shopping and dining.
Results within 5 miles of Star City
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Suncrest
Contact for Availability
West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$585
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$399
1059 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$370
1226 sqft
West Run is an off-campus student housing apartment community located near WVU in Morgantown, WV.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodburn
1 Unit Available
703 Dayton Street
703 Dayton Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
703 Dayton Street Available 08/03/20 2 Bed/2 Bath House in Woodburn Area - Available 08/03/2020 - 3 bed/1 bath house in the Woodburn Area of Morgantown. Harwood floors, carpet floors. Large front porch, garage storage, and offstreet parking.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Park
1 Unit Available
8 Marcus Drive
8 Marcus Drive, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$700
8 Marcus Drive Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom Townhouse - Near White Park - Available 8/3/2020 - Townhouse is located on a very quiet side street off of Dorsey Lane. This property has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and approximately 864 sqft of floor space.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodburn
1 Unit Available
716 Werner Street
716 Werner St, Morgantown, WV
1 Bedroom
$600
716 Werner Street Available 08/03/20 Woodburn. 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment - Available 08/03/2020 - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in the woodburn area.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
721 Wells Street
721 Wells Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Downtown Campus- 3 Bedroom House- Available NOW! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House is located in the prime of Morgantown. Within walking distance to campus, High Street, and the Mountainlair.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodburn
1 Unit Available
765 Garrison Avenue
765 Garrison Avenue, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House - Downtown - Available NOW! - This 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House is located in downtown Morgantown blocks.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
787 Willey Street
787 North Willey Street, Morgantown, WV
5 Bedrooms
$2,375
House - 5 Bedroom - Downtown - Available NOW! - This 5 bedroom, 1.5 house is located in the prime of downtown Morgantown, within walking distance to the downtown campus and High Street.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Park
1 Unit Available
313 Lyndhurst Avenue
313 Lyndhurst St, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
313 Lyndhurst Avenue Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bath House in South ParkAvailable 08/03/2020 - This 3 bed/ 1 bath apartment is located in the South Park area of Morgantown. House comes with a a front porch and a backyard.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westover
1 Unit Available
72 Fairmor Dr.
72 Fairmor Drive, Westover, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Bedroom, 2 bath house - Available 8/3/2020 - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located in Westover and features a beautiful fenced in back yard, and ground level patio.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
26 Hannah Lane
26 Hannah Lane, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
990 sqft
Near Medical Center- 2 Bedroom Townhouse - Available Now! - Located in the Med Center area of town, this townhome is loaded with upgrades. The 2 Bedroom, 1.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sabraton
1 Unit Available
706 Richwood Avenue
706 Richwood Avenue, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$990
Woodburn Area - 3 Bedroom Apartment Water/Sewer Included - Available NOW! - 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Upstairs Apartment available on Richwood Ave near Mario Fishbowls.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
420 High St, Morgantown, WV 26505 D
420 High St, Morgantown, WV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Unit D Available 06/15/20 Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 57085 Center of High Street. Very close to WVU campus. Owner - 304-441-4034 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodburn
1 Unit Available
716 Snider Street
716 Snider Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Downtown - 3 Bedroom House - Available NOW! - This 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom house located in downtown Morgantown within walking distance to campus.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Star City rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,070.
Some of the colleges located in the Star City area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Star City from include Pittsburgh, Bethel Park, Morgantown, South Park Township, and Upper St. Clair.