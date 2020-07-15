/
West Virginia University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:18 AM
45 Apartments For Rent Near West Virginia University
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Suncrest
West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$550
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$375
1059 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$355
1226 sqft
West Run is an off-campus student housing apartment community located near WVU in Morgantown, WV.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
265 Palisades Drive
265 Palisades Drive, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Luxury Living a "stone throw" from Mylan, hospitals, 2 Starbucks locations and Suncrest Town Center, host to numerous restaurants and shopping. Large kitchen open w/ granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets+ food pantry.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Mileground
4 Turnstone Drive
4 Turnstone Drive, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fabulous TH with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious unfinished basement perfect for a workout room and storage. Large open living space on first floor with a roomy porch out back. On the second floor, bedrooms are generously sized.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
401 Marlowe Circle
401 Marlowe Cir, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
POOL IS OPEN! This town home is located in the heart of it all! Offering a master suite with private bath. There are two bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and wood laminate floors.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
2821 Suncrest Village
2821 Suncrest Village, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
2821 Suncrest Village Available 08/03/20 2 bed/2 bath condo in Suncrest—Available 08/03/2020 - This 2 bed/ 2 bath condo features 9 foot ceilings, a fireplace, crown molding, pool, internet lounge, fitness center and more.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Morgantown
802 Price Street
802 Price Street, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House - Downtown - Available Now! - This 4 Bedroom/ 2 bathroom house is located in downtown Morgantown. The house features large deck with views over looking downtown, washer and dryer, dishwasher, and disposal.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Morgantown
721 Wells Street
721 Wells Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Downtown Campus- 3 Bedroom House- Available NOW! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House is located in the prime of Morgantown. Within walking distance to campus, High Street, and the Mountainlair.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodburn
703 Dayton Street
703 Dayton Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
703 Dayton Street Available 08/03/20 2 Bed/2 Bath House in Woodburn Area - Available 08/03/2020 - 3 bed/1 bath house in the Woodburn Area of Morgantown. Harwood floors, carpet floors. Large front porch, garage storage, and offstreet parking.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
1010 Elkins Drive
1010 Elkins Drive, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse near Med Center -Available 7/1/2020 - This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1-car garage located near the hospitals and the Evansdale campus.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
204 Stonegate Circle
204 Stone Gate Circuit, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
2 bed/2.5 bath Townhouse in Morgantown - Across from stadium - Available NOW !! - 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in Morgantown located right across the street from Milan Puskar Stadium and the hospitals.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
1420 Townhouse Way
1420 Townhouse Way, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Gorgeous and spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome located in the highly desirable Suncrest Village. This property is located just minutes from the amenities that the Suncrest Town Center offers.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
423 Fountain View Drive
423 Fountain Vw, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
423 Fountain View Drive Available 07/17/20 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo--Available NOW - This 2 bed/2 bath condo is located close to the medical center, with easy access to downtown. Unit comes with a microwave, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Morgantown
783 Willey Street
783 North Willey Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2100 sqft
3 Bed/1.5 Bath House--Walking Distance to Downtown Campus - Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home is and sits conveniently within walking distance to the downtown WVU campus, downtown shopping, and public transportation.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Sabraton
706 Richwood Avenue
706 Richwood Avenue, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$990
Woodburn Area - 3 Bedroom Apartment Water/Sewer Included - Available NOW! - 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Upstairs Apartment available on Richwood Ave near Mario Fishbowls.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Mileground
436 Riley Street
436 Riley Street, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated and well-maintained house located between Evansdale and Downtown campuses. Large back deck as well as a fenced in back yard. Pets considered.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Morgantown
1117 University Avenue
1117 University Avenue, Morgantown, WV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with gorgeous hardwood floors and granite countertops close to shopping, restaurants and close proximity to the heart of downtown Morgantown.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
1236 VAN VOORHIS Road
1236 Van Voorhis Road, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Excellent location with wonderful view. Within walking distance of Evansdale Campus, Hospitals, NIOSH, Football Stadium, Health Science Center and PRT. Unit features new floors and has been freshly painted. Includes appliances. Pets conditional.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
9 Brookside Place
9 Brookside Place, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Ranch style home on a full unfinished basement. Two car garage. All Hardwood floors & ceramic tile - no carpeting. Tenants will pay all utilities and maintain the yard. Close to all major goods and services, and both hospitals.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
326 Beverly Avenue
326 Beverly Avenue, Morgantown, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location! THREE bedroom, 1 bath apartment, with 2 dedicated off street parking spaces. Perfect Sunnyside location convenient to WVU downtown campus, Hospitals, etc. Spacious living room and kitchen and offers deck space.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
1456 Bergamont St
1456 Bergamont Street, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1640 sqft
3 Bed/3.5 Bath Townhouse in North Hills Area, Available NOW - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5820834)
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Sabraton
717 Powell Avenue F
717 Powell Ave, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$795
2 Bedroom House with Large Porch - Sabraton Area- Available Now - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in the Sabraton area features large deck on front side and back side of property with plenty of privacy.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
South Park
308 Eucliid Avenue
308 Euclid Avenue, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Rent this beautiful historic South Park home. Walkable to all amenities: PRT, Decker's Creek Trail, Restaurants, Shops and Public Transportation. All HW floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathrooms.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25 AM
1 Unit Available
Westover
15 Garrison Street
15 Garrison Street, Westover, WV
2 Bedrooms
$700
15 Garrison Street Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom duplex in Westover - Available 08/03/2020 - This newly remodeled 2 bedroom duplex apartment is located in Westover. The apartment has a porch, W/D hook-up, laminate wood flooring, carpet, and parking.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodburn
721 Richwood Avenue - 721 Richwood Avenue
721 Richwood Avenue, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$800
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House Woodburn Area- Available July 13 - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located in the Woodburn area and across from Mario's Fishbowl.