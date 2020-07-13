AL
/
WI
/
wauwatosa
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:35 AM

197 Apartments for rent in Wauwatosa, WI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wauwat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,232
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
17 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
Studio
$1,245
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,178
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,363
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
22 Units Available
Normandy Village Apartments
2562 N 124th St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$907
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1175 sqft
Normandy Village will offer you a great and friendly environment! Sparkling pool, fitness center, party room, spacious floor plans, great location, minutes from downtown Milwaukee, heat included, 24 hour maintenance, underground parking, storage
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated February 19 at 07:41pm
4 Units Available
Underwood Station
1060 N 115th St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1174 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments are conveniently located close to Mayfair Shopping Center and The Medical College. Units feature large closets, private balcony and A/C. Fitness center, covered parking and business center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 31 at 02:26pm
5 Units Available
The Overlook
7439 Harwood Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1106 sqft
Prime location just minutes from restaurants, cafes, entertainment and the medical college. Community has an exercise room, heated garage and extra parking. One- and two-bedroom apartments with scenic views.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
6819 Aetna Court
6819 Aetna Court, Wauwatosa, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2500 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story home with built-in fireplace and large living and dining areas. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will not stay on the market long.

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1331 Martha Washington Dr.
1331 Martha Washington Drive, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1175 sqft
This 2 Bed 1 Bath Lower Duplex is ideally located in a cozy neighborhood of Wauwatosa. With nearly 1200 sq ft of living space the unit offers a spacious Living Room with adjoining Dining Room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7004 W Wisconsin Ave
7004 West Wisconsin Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
Available 08/16/20 2nd Floor Flat - Property Id: 306514 Located in a very nice Wauwatosa neighborhood, 17 blocks from the Medical College, Froedtert and Children's Hospital Walking distance to downtown Wauwatosa $1295 per month plus
Results within 1 mile of Wauwatosa

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1920 N Fairhaven Blvd
1920 Fairhaven Blvd, Elm Grove, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1700 sqft
Stunning 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Ranch Home - Available NOW - 1920 N Fairhaven Blvd Elm Grove, WI 53122 Description: Stunning Ranch home in Elm Grove WI just outside of Milwaukee.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Uptown
2454 N 58th St
2454 North 58th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1175 sqft
2454 N 58th St Available 08/08/20 COMING SOON! Gorgeous 3Bd 2Bth Single Family Home Near Wauwatosa! - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View August 8th, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED! Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Enderis Park
2944 N 76th Street
2944 North 76th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1115 sqft
2944 N 76th Street Available 07/15/20 COMING SOON! Spacious 3 Bdrm Single Family Home! - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View July 15th, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Elmhurst
12400 Elmhurst Parkway
12400 Elmhurst Parkway, Elm Grove, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1992 sqft
12400 Elmhurst Parkway Available 08/01/20 Elm Grove 4 Bedroom Single Family Home - Fully Updated - Available 8/1 - 12400 Elmhurst Parkway, Elm Grove WI 53122 Description: Impressive Ranch style home located in Elm Grove.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Nash Park
3316 N 77th Street
3316 North 77th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
3316 N 77th Street Available 09/08/20 COMING SOON! Nash Park 3 Bdrm Single Family Home! - Visit www.whmilwaukee.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Lindsay Park
9115 W Congress - 2
9115 West Congress Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$695
705 sqft
4 unit multi-family home 4 unit multi-family home

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Lindsay Park
8834 W Congress Street - 8
8834 West Congress Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
Well maintained and newly remodeled (new flooring, fresh paint, new bathroom vanity, appliances and more). Great neighborhood, Parking, On Site Washer and Dryer, Storage Lockers.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
St. Joseph's
2975 N 50th St
2975 North 50th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$895
1171 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower unit is ready to be leased with WATER INCLUDED. This unit features newer appliances, central air conditioning, hardwood floors, fresh paint. A lot of extra storage space and off street parking.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
New Butler
4978 N 125th St A
4978 North 125th Street, Butler, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Unit A Available 07/15/20 4978 N 125th Street, Butler, WI 53007 - Property Id: 100046 Duplex Upper Unit. $1250/ Month + $100 per extra roommate (no additional fee for spouse or children). Immediate occupancy. 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath.
Results within 5 miles of Wauwatosa
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
$
52 Units Available
Hillside
Vim and Vigor
1303 N 10th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,030
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1071 sqft
Downtown Milwaukee location. Each home includes wood-style flooring, full-size washers and dryers, and 9-foot ceilings. Granite countertops provided. On-site yoga studio, home brew studio and underground parking provided.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
35 Units Available
Brookfield Reserve
405 Bishops Way, Brookfield, WI
Studio
$1,290
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Savings are in BLOOM! Apply NOW & receive a $500.00 concession! BONUS: Apply within 72 hours of virtual tour, and move-in by 6/30 to score another $1,000 concession! Call Now! Offer valid on 12+ month leases only.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
18 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,245
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
12 Units Available
Root River Estates
Autumn Glen
11200 W Cleveland Ave, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$903
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1080 sqft
Autumn Glen is a community offering all the solutions to todays busy lifestyle. -Private Entrances -Pet Friendly -Patio/Balcony -Individually Controlled Heating -Central Air Conditioning -Multiple Spacious Closets -24 Hour On-Call Maintenance
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
16 Units Available
Pinewood Creek
3150 S Pinewood Creek Ct, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$969
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A sanctuary for serenity in the middle of your busy life, Pinewood Creek offers a stunning 33 acre forest for your backyard. The breeze whispering through the trees as you stretch out on your private patio or deck.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
27 Units Available
Lincoln Crest
2054 S 102nd St, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$718
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
943 sqft
Do you enjoy an active lifestyle? If so Lincoln Crest is the place to be! Take a swim in one of our two outdoor heated pools, play a game of tennis or shoot some hoops with your friends! Lincoln Crest is located just minutes from several parks where
City Guide for Wauwatosa, WI

Wauwatosa: Home of the world famous actor, Spencer Tracy. Enough said.

Wauwatosa is located in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin with a population of around 45,000. It’s an established city dating back to 1835 and owes much of its history to Charles Hart and his mills. The origin of the citys name is still uncertain, but it dates back far beyond its founding and has been traced to the Potawatomi chief, Chief Wauwautaesie (what a mouthful); his name later adopted by the city in his honor. It also means "firefly" in the Potawatomi language, and you can find swarms of these colorful creatures in this part of the Menomonee River Valley during the summer season. Get your nets and jars ready for hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wauwatosa, WI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wauwatosa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Wauwatosa 1 BedroomsWauwatosa 2 BedroomsWauwatosa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWauwatosa 3 BedroomsWauwatosa Accessible ApartmentsWauwatosa Apartments with BalconyWauwatosa Apartments with GarageWauwatosa Apartments with GymWauwatosa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWauwatosa Apartments with ParkingWauwatosa Apartments with PoolWauwatosa Apartments with Washer-DryerWauwatosa Dog Friendly ApartmentsWauwatosa Furnished ApartmentsWauwatosa Pet Friendly PlacesWauwatosa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIFranklin, WIShorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WISheboygan, WIMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIBrown Deer, WIMequon, WIGermantown, WIPleasant Prairie, WIOconomowoc, WIHales Corners, WIGreendale, WIFox Point, WIPewaukee, WIDelavan, WILake Geneva, WIDelafield, WILakemoor, ILBayside, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Medical College of WisconsinCarroll UniversityWisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno CollegeMarquette University