Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access key fob access media room new construction

A Available 05/01/20 3 bedroom Twin Homes with quick access to I-94. New Construction (2015 2016) *Photos are of similar or identical unit but not necessarily the exact unit. Please call us to schedule a viewing.



Security deposit determined by the credit check



Features

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

Ceramic Tile

Laminate floor

Range/Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Private Patio

Full Bath w/shower

Full 2nd bath

Individual central air and gas forced air heating

2 car Garage with garage remote and keyless entry

Gas Fireplace

W/D: in unit

Vaulted Ceilings

Theater style kitchen

We provide all lawn care and snow removal NO ASSOCIATION FEEs, or other hidden fees.

Optional Amenities

Cable available

Highspeed internet available



