All apartments in Shorewood
Find more places like 4102 North Wilson Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shorewood, WI
/
4102 North Wilson Dr.
Last updated May 30 2020 at 3:01 PM

4102 North Wilson Dr.

4102 North Wilson Drive · (414) 935-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Shorewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4102 North Wilson Drive, Shorewood, WI 53211
Northwest Shorewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
bike storage
extra storage
microwave
lobby
Unit Amenities
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bike storage
lobby
Serene Shorewood neighborhood 1 Bed 1 Bath plus Den unit located in a prime location available for immediate occupancy. This 2nd Floor northern exposure unit offers HWFs throughout & an open floor plan with ample windows for an abundance of natural light. Kitchen features a Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, & Disposal. Bonus Den/Rec Room off of the Bedroom allows for extra storage space. Basement level boasts an individual Storage Locker, bike storage area, & shared Washer/Dryer. Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn Care, & Snow Removal all included. Secured Lobby with Intercom System. Close access to a local bike trail, Estabrook/Atwater/Kern/Hubbard Parks, UWM, Lake Michigan, & within walking distance to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, & nightlife entertainment!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4102 North Wilson Dr. have any available units?
4102 North Wilson Dr. has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4102 North Wilson Dr. have?
Some of 4102 North Wilson Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4102 North Wilson Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4102 North Wilson Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4102 North Wilson Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4102 North Wilson Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shorewood.
Does 4102 North Wilson Dr. offer parking?
No, 4102 North Wilson Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4102 North Wilson Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4102 North Wilson Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4102 North Wilson Dr. have a pool?
No, 4102 North Wilson Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4102 North Wilson Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4102 North Wilson Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4102 North Wilson Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4102 North Wilson Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4102 North Wilson Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4102 North Wilson Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4102 North Wilson Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1720 E Capitol Dr
1720 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
1800 E. Kenmore
1800 East Kenmore Place
Shorewood, WI 53211
2121 E Capitol
2121 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
1806 E Kenmore
1806 East Kenmore Place
Shorewood, WI 53211
LightHorse 4041
4041 N Oakland Ave
Shorewood, WI 53211

Similar Pages

Shorewood 1 BedroomsShorewood 2 Bedrooms
Shorewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsShorewood Apartments with Parking
Shorewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIFranklin, WIGurnee, IL
West Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WISheboygan, WIMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIBrown Deer, WIMequon, WIGermantown, WIPleasant Prairie, WIOconomowoc, WIHales Corners, WI
Greendale, WIFox Point, WIPewaukee, WILake Geneva, WIDelafield, WIBayside, WIHartford, WIGrayslake, ILHartland, WIAntioch, ILZion, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oakwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityWisconsin Lutheran College
Alverno CollegeMarquette University
Gateway Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity