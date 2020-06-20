4102 North Wilson Dr.

Amenities
Serene Shorewood neighborhood 1 Bed 1 Bath plus Den unit located in a prime location available for immediate occupancy. This 2nd Floor northern exposure unit offers HWFs throughout & an open floor plan with ample windows for an abundance of natural light. Kitchen features a Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, & Disposal. Bonus Den/Rec Room off of the Bedroom allows for extra storage space. Basement level boasts an individual Storage Locker, bike storage area, & shared Washer/Dryer. Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn Care, & Snow Removal all included. Secured Lobby with Intercom System. Close access to a local bike trail, Estabrook/Atwater/Kern/Hubbard Parks, UWM, Lake Michigan, & within walking distance to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, & nightlife entertainment!
Terms: One year lease