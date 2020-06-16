735 N Montana Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

This recently updated three bedroom one bathroom property is located on the western edge of New Richmond, and is in wonderful condition with a fenced in back yard. With plentiful cabinet space and spacious bedrooms, this house is hard to beat. Schedule a time to see it before it's gone! Requirements: 3x income to rent, credit score of 625+, no evictions. Pets allowed on owner approval, and there will be an additional fee for pet screening. Call Sydney to schedule a showing at (715) 800-3406 or schedule your showing online!