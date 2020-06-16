735 N Montana Avenue

Amenities
This recently updated three bedroom one bathroom property is located on the western edge of New Richmond, and is in wonderful condition with a fenced in back yard. With plentiful cabinet space and spacious bedrooms, this house is hard to beat. Schedule a time to see it before it's gone! Requirements: 3x income to rent, credit score of 625+, no evictions. Pets allowed on owner approval, and there will be an additional fee for pet screening. Call Sydney to schedule a showing at (715) 800-3406 or schedule your showing online!