New Richmond, WI
735 N Montana Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

735 N Montana Avenue

735 North Montana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

735 North Montana Avenue, New Richmond, WI 54017

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
This recently updated three bedroom one bathroom property is located on the western edge of New Richmond, and is in wonderful condition with a fenced in back yard. With plentiful cabinet space and spacious bedrooms, this house is hard to beat. Schedule a time to see it before it's gone! Requirements: 3x income to rent, credit score of 625+, no evictions. Pets allowed on owner approval, and there will be an additional fee for pet screening. Call Sydney to schedule a showing at (715) 800-3406 or schedule your showing online!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 N Montana Avenue have any available units?
735 N Montana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Richmond, WI.
What amenities does 735 N Montana Avenue have?
Some of 735 N Montana Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 N Montana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
735 N Montana Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 N Montana Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 735 N Montana Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 735 N Montana Avenue offer parking?
No, 735 N Montana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 735 N Montana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 N Montana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 N Montana Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 735 N Montana Avenue has a pool.
Does 735 N Montana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 735 N Montana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 735 N Montana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 N Montana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 735 N Montana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 735 N Montana Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
