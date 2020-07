Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available 08/01/20 Upstairs duplex



I Have a recently renovated upper level duplex available for rent starting March 8

2 bed 1 bath

Rent 850$ month

NO PETS

Located in mount pleasant wi

Very nice location being on a hobby farm with animals, big garden and yard but also 5 minutes to shopping malls and restaurants only 15 minutes to downtown Racine,10 from the Interstate 6 month lease

No need to worry about Lawn and snow maintenance

3 permanent parking spots available in gravel driveway

Have videos available of unit but won't let me post them text me at 262-960-238one for videos

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220838

No Pets Allowed



