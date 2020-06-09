/
4 Apartments for rent in Edgerton, WI📍
351 W. Fulton Street, #203
351 West Fulton Street, Edgerton, WI
2 Bedrooms
$770
738 sqft
Historic Tobacco Warehouses #35 & 36 in downtown Edgerton, Wisconsin. Renovated into apartments in 2012-2013. Features high ceilings and historic wood posts. Many units also include original brick walls.
203 S. Main Street, #3109
203 S Main St, Edgerton, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
UNIQUE & SPACIOUS BRAND NEW "WAREHOUSE STYLE" Apartments. Units include 12' PLUS ceilings, washer and dryer in unit. Tall beautiful windows with marble window ledges, Exposed Historic Post 8 ft.
702 Hubert St.
702 Hubert Street, Edgerton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
323 North Terrace Street - 1
323 N Terrace St, Janesville, WI
2 Bedrooms
$725
1020 sqft
This 2 bedroom lower unit is in a nice area close to downtown. This unit has plenty of space with over 1000sq ft of space in the home. Electric and gas will be paid by the applicant upon move in. There is also a $25/month water fee.
The average rent price for Edgerton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,250.
Some of the colleges located in the Edgerton area include Edgewood College, Herzing University-Madison, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison Area Technical College, and University of Wisconsin Colleges. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Edgerton from include Madison, Rockford, Fitchburg, Middleton, and Sun Prairie.