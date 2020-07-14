All apartments in Madison
Keystone
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Keystone

Open Now until 5pm
1815 University Ave · (608) 471-5043
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1815 University Ave, Madison, WI 53726
Regent

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Keystone.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
A Steve & Laurel Brown Signature Residence: Each of the 64 one- and two-bedroom apartments include: 100Mbps Internet, wood floors and plush carpeting throughout, 10 ft. ceilings, kitchen island breakfast bars (some freestanding), large windows with transoms, solid core apartment entry and interior doors, central heat and air (heat is included), a variety of unique finish packages, stainless appliance package, including dishwasher and range hood microwave, sleek, modern finishes, and many of the apartments also include a private patio or balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Internet
Application Fee: $0
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $300 Earnest Money Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 50lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: underground garage $135/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Keystone have any available units?
Keystone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madison, WI.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does Keystone have?
Some of Keystone's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Keystone currently offering any rent specials?
Keystone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Keystone pet-friendly?
Yes, Keystone is pet friendly.
Does Keystone offer parking?
Yes, Keystone offers parking.
Does Keystone have units with washers and dryers?
No, Keystone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Keystone have a pool?
No, Keystone does not have a pool.
Does Keystone have accessible units?
Yes, Keystone has accessible units.
Does Keystone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Keystone has units with dishwashers.
