Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities elevator 24hr maintenance internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly

A Steve & Laurel Brown Signature Residence: Each of the 64 one- and two-bedroom apartments include: 100Mbps Internet, wood floors and plush carpeting throughout, 10 ft. ceilings, kitchen island breakfast bars (some freestanding), large windows with transoms, solid core apartment entry and interior doors, central heat and air (heat is included), a variety of unique finish packages, stainless appliance package, including dishwasher and range hood microwave, sleek, modern finishes, and many of the apartments also include a private patio or balcony.