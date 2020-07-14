Amenities
A Steve & Laurel Brown Signature Residence: Each of the 64 one- and two-bedroom apartments include: 100Mbps Internet, wood floors and plush carpeting throughout, 10 ft. ceilings, kitchen island breakfast bars (some freestanding), large windows with transoms, solid core apartment entry and interior doors, central heat and air (heat is included), a variety of unique finish packages, stainless appliance package, including dishwasher and range hood microwave, sleek, modern finishes, and many of the apartments also include a private patio or balcony.