Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard internet access online portal

A Steve & Laurel Brown Signature Residence: Brownridge Terrace is the community for anyone who loves outdoor living, meeting their neighbors and connecting with others. There are 116 units at Brownridge Terrace, each with the beautiful design finishes and the style you'd expect from Steve Brown Apartments. The property is centered around a beautiful outdoor garden terrace area, plus there is a clubhouse and workout facility. These amenities, and our ongoing resident events program, all work together to keep you involved! Brownridge Terrace is located in the newly developed Blackhawk neighborhood on Madison's popular West side.