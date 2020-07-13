Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated oven Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access media room package receiving cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance hot tub

Specializing in comfort, quiet and convenience, seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Madison, WI. Imagine coming home every day and breathing a sigh of relief as you are surrounded by gorgeously kept landscaping, comfortable homes, and mindful amenities tailored to complement your exclusive lifestyle. Located just five minutes from UW Campus and downtown Madison, Park Village Apartments is completely convenient without sacrificing comfort. Only a 10-minute drive away from I-90, everything is within reach living at Park Village Apartments.



Park Village Apartments provides its residents four unique layouts of one and two-bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like large walk-in closets, a heated outdoor pool and business center.



Dip your toes into our glimmering picturesque pool, heated for your enjoyment. If you feel like breaking a sweat, you can do so in our incredible f