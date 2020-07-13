All apartments in Madison
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:44 PM

Park Village

Open Now until 5pm
2205 Woodview Court · (559) 377-6634
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move-in Special! Move in by 8/15/2020 and take $400 off your total move in cost on all of our 2 bedroom floor plans!
Location

2205 Woodview Court, Madison, WI 53713

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 230517 · Avail. Aug 19

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 597 sqft

Unit 223530 · Avail. Aug 17

$805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 597 sqft

Unit 223911 · Avail. now

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 230909 · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 230123 · Avail. Jul 15

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 220712 · Avail. Aug 17

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Specializing in comfort, quiet and convenience, seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Madison, WI. Imagine coming home every day and breathing a sigh of relief as you are surrounded by gorgeously kept landscaping, comfortable homes, and mindful amenities tailored to complement your exclusive lifestyle. Located just five minutes from UW Campus and downtown Madison, Park Village Apartments is completely convenient without sacrificing comfort. Only a 10-minute drive away from I-90, everything is within reach living at Park Village Apartments.

Park Village Apartments provides its residents four unique layouts of one and two-bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like large walk-in closets, a heated outdoor pool and business center.

Dip your toes into our glimmering picturesque pool, heated for your enjoyment. If you feel like breaking a sweat, you can do so in our incredible f

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $175
Move-in Fees: $325 move in fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
rent: $35 for one, $50 for two
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking Permits $35.00 each.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Village have any available units?
Park Village has 12 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Village have?
Some of Park Village's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Village currently offering any rent specials?
Park Village is offering the following rent specials: Move-in Special! Move in by 8/15/2020 and take $400 off your total move in cost on all of our 2 bedroom floor plans!
Is Park Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Village is pet friendly.
Does Park Village offer parking?
Yes, Park Village offers parking.
Does Park Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Village have a pool?
Yes, Park Village has a pool.
Does Park Village have accessible units?
No, Park Village does not have accessible units.
Does Park Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Village has units with dishwashers.
