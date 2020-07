Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub oven range stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe gym pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby online portal

Kensington Pointe provides all of its residents with a wide selection of distinct 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes that offer exclusive community and household amenities like our fitness center, business center, WiFi lounge, and spacious kitchens.Get ready to live in a premier apartment community in Madison, WI, at a price you can afford. Envision coming home every day to the meticulously kept landscaping, unique homes, and amenities designed with your comfort in mind. Located in the Moorland-Rimrock neighborhood in Madison, with easy access to the I-90, downtown Madison is just minutes away with all the shopping, dining and entertainment that the bustling metropolitan city has to offer.