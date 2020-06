Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom duplex on Madison's East Side!



This duplex on Madison's east side features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car attached garage.



This home is great for entertaining with a large private deck and vaulted ceilings giving you plenty of space. Oak laminate flooring throughout main level. Washer and Dryer in the unit including all standard appliances.



Residents are responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.

Sorry, no pets are allowed!



Lease term is 12 months.



Available August 1st!