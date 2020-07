Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking playground

Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1120sqft of living space. Brand new appliances including dishwasher and washer/dryer hookups. 2 off street parking spaces. Community offers playground, basketball court and community center. First month of rent is $299 + security deposit and financing is available for purchase

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.