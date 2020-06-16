All apartments in Madison
409 Palomino Lane, 1S
409 Palomino Lane, 1S

409 Palomino Ln · (608) 238-2044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

409 Palomino Ln, Madison, WI 53705
Sunset Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
One of two units in this house with hardwood floors, parking, and privacy on the edge of wooded Quarry Park. Just one block down this quiet street to Hoyt Park. Great walking, biking area. Quiet street but very near University Avenue, not far from UW and VA hospitals, Whole Foods, Target, UW campus, Downtown. Window AC. Sorry, no dogs, but cat friendly! Bike Score 84: Very bikeable! Walk Score 73: Very walkable neighborhood! Transit Score 50: Good bus access with two different routes within 2 blocks!

To schedule a walk-through, call us at 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week by appointment. To see all current Ripple Management listings or learn about our services or policies, go to ripplerents.com.

KR
Near UW / VA Hospital. 1-off street parking stall. Sorry, no dogs, but ADULT CATS OK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Palomino Lane, 1S have any available units?
409 Palomino Lane, 1S has a unit available for $1,159 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Palomino Lane, 1S have?
Some of 409 Palomino Lane, 1S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Palomino Lane, 1S currently offering any rent specials?
409 Palomino Lane, 1S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Palomino Lane, 1S pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 Palomino Lane, 1S is pet friendly.
Does 409 Palomino Lane, 1S offer parking?
Yes, 409 Palomino Lane, 1S does offer parking.
Does 409 Palomino Lane, 1S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Palomino Lane, 1S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Palomino Lane, 1S have a pool?
No, 409 Palomino Lane, 1S does not have a pool.
Does 409 Palomino Lane, 1S have accessible units?
No, 409 Palomino Lane, 1S does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Palomino Lane, 1S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Palomino Lane, 1S has units with dishwashers.
