409 Palomino Lane, 1S

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

One of two units in this house with hardwood floors, parking, and privacy on the edge of wooded Quarry Park. Just one block down this quiet street to Hoyt Park. Great walking, biking area. Quiet street but very near University Avenue, not far from UW and VA hospitals, Whole Foods, Target, UW campus, Downtown. Window AC. Sorry, no dogs, but cat friendly! Bike Score 84: Very bikeable! Walk Score 73: Very walkable neighborhood! Transit Score 50: Good bus access with two different routes within 2 blocks!



To schedule a walk-through, call us at 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week by appointment. To see all current Ripple Management listings or learn about our services or policies, go to ripplerents.com.



KR

Near UW / VA Hospital. 1-off street parking stall. Sorry, no dogs, but ADULT CATS OK!