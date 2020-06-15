362 E. Lakeside St.

Amenities

Lakefront House on Lake Monona! - Live on Lake Monona in this great 4 Bedroom house!



Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live on Lake Monona! This house couldn't be in a better location. Right next to Olin Park and Wingra Creek, close to downtown, easy access to the Beltline, and a beautiful view of the Monona Terrace! The house comes with a private pier, huge backyard right on the water, plenty of room for parking, and a large elevated deck perfect for kicking back on a warm summer day and soaking in the scenery.



This house always rents fast so don't miss out! Set up a showing today!



(RLNE2968983)