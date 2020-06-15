All apartments in Madison
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:29 AM

362 E. Lakeside St.

362 East Lakeside Street · (608) 256-9500
Location

362 East Lakeside Street, Madison, WI 53715
Bay Creek

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 362 E. Lakeside St. · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lakefront House on Lake Monona! - Live on Lake Monona in this great 4 Bedroom house!

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live on Lake Monona! This house couldn't be in a better location. Right next to Olin Park and Wingra Creek, close to downtown, easy access to the Beltline, and a beautiful view of the Monona Terrace! The house comes with a private pier, huge backyard right on the water, plenty of room for parking, and a large elevated deck perfect for kicking back on a warm summer day and soaking in the scenery.

This house always rents fast so don't miss out! Set up a showing today!

(RLNE2968983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 362 E. Lakeside St. have any available units?
362 E. Lakeside St. has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 362 E. Lakeside St. have?
Some of 362 E. Lakeside St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 362 E. Lakeside St. currently offering any rent specials?
362 E. Lakeside St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 362 E. Lakeside St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 362 E. Lakeside St. is pet friendly.
Does 362 E. Lakeside St. offer parking?
Yes, 362 E. Lakeside St. does offer parking.
Does 362 E. Lakeside St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 362 E. Lakeside St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 362 E. Lakeside St. have a pool?
No, 362 E. Lakeside St. does not have a pool.
Does 362 E. Lakeside St. have accessible units?
No, 362 E. Lakeside St. does not have accessible units.
Does 362 E. Lakeside St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 362 E. Lakeside St. does not have units with dishwashers.
