1801 Reetz Rd

Amenities
Nice Duplex, 2 Bedroom, Bath, Central Air, Fenced yard
Duplex for Rent - Reetz Rd (West Side)
Location
- Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town Mall)
- Close to EPIC headquarters and other businesses
- Near major bus line
- Quiet and low traffic neighborhood
- Schools: Orchard Ridge Elementary School, Toki Middle School, Memorial High School
Technical specifications
- 2 large bedrooms; spacious and homely
- 1 bathroom
- Coat closet, pantry closet, broom closet, linen closet, and closet in each bedroom
- Mini blinds
- Fenced yard
- Large living room
- Large kitchen with lots of cupboards as well as cabinet and counter top space
- Approximately 1000 square feet
- Flooring: hardwood / granite tile / carpet
Condition
- Clean and well-maintained property
- Recently painted
- Well-insulated
- Energy efficient light fixtures
- Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Range, Garbage Disposal
- Laundry hookups for dryer (electric) & washer
- Central air
- Small pets welcome (please call for breed restrictions; additional fee applies)
Rent + Utilities (Water, Gas, Electric) Available: Soon
Contact Information: 608 620 3122 Website: www.SharmaHomesLLC.com
