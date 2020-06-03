1801 Reetz Rd

Amenities

Nice Duplex, 2 Bedroom, Bath, Central Air, Fenced yard

Duplex for Rent - Reetz Rd (West Side)



Location

- Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town Mall)

- Close to EPIC headquarters and other businesses

- Near major bus line

- Quiet and low traffic neighborhood

- Schools: Orchard Ridge Elementary School, Toki Middle School, Memorial High School



Technical specifications

- 2 large bedrooms; spacious and homely

- 1 bathroom

- Coat closet, pantry closet, broom closet, linen closet, and closet in each bedroom

- Mini blinds

- Fenced yard

- Large living room

- Large kitchen with lots of cupboards as well as cabinet and counter top space

- Approximately 1000 square feet

- Flooring: hardwood / granite tile / carpet



Condition

- Clean and well-maintained property

- Recently painted

- Well-insulated

- Energy efficient light fixtures



Amenities

- Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Range, Garbage Disposal

- Laundry hookups for dryer (electric) & washer

- Central air

- Small pets welcome (please call for breed restrictions; additional fee applies)



Thanks for looking and have a great day!



Rent + Utilities (Water, Gas, Electric) Available: Soon

Contact Information: 608 620 3122 Website: www.SharmaHomesLLC.com



