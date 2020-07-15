2020 53rd St Upper

Amenities
Unit Upper Available 09/01/20 ALL BILLS PAID! , FURNISHED TOO! 1person 45+ - Property Id: 231641
ALL BILLS PAID! Utilities, Cable TV, High-Speed Internet, Off-Street Parking, 8'X10' Shed. You do ALL lawncare/snow removal Sorry, NO LAUNDRY, NO HOUSING voucher.
1 person, over 45 preferred, who can handle lawn care/sow removal. I will supply machinery, tools etc.
ALL Furniture Appliances, and Electronics in pics included. (optionl)
NEW Stove/Fridge
No Dogs Allowed
