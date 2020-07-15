All apartments in Kenosha
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

2020 53rd St Upper

2020 53rd Street · (262) 605-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2020 53rd Street, Kenosha, WI 53140
Columbus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Upper · Avail. Sep 1

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
parking
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
dogs allowed
Unit Upper Available 09/01/20 ALL BILLS PAID! , FURNISHED TOO! 1person 45+ - Property Id: 231641

ALL BILLS PAID! Utilities, Cable TV, High-Speed Internet, Off-Street Parking, 8'X10' Shed. You do ALL lawncare/snow removal Sorry, NO LAUNDRY, NO HOUSING voucher.
1 person, over 45 preferred, who can handle lawn care/sow removal. I will supply machinery, tools etc.
ALL Furniture Appliances, and Electronics in pics included. (optionl)
NEW Stove/Fridge
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231641
Property Id 231641

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5911478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

