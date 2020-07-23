Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:40 AM

10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hudson, WI

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
1401 Namekagon St, Hudson, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,008
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1224 sqft
Cedar Ridge features beautiful & affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with spacious bedrooms, a personal walk out patio & a convenient on-site laundry facility.
Results within 1 mile of Hudson

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
483 Tracey Ln
483 Tracey Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
A Available 05/01/20 3 bedroom Twin Homes with quick access to I-94. New Construction (2015 2016) *Photos are of similar or identical unit but not necessarily the exact unit. Please call us to schedule a viewing.
Results within 5 miles of Hudson

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
909 Fraser Ln
909 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
903 Fraser Ln
903 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.
Results within 10 miles of Hudson
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
City Walk at Woodbury is situated in the northern part of Woodbury Minnesota, just outside of St. Paul. With the comfort of the suburbs and the tempo of the Twin Cities off in the distance, this location is sure to fit a dynamic lifestyle.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
11817 Harvest Path
11817 Harvest Path, Woodbury, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
3519 sqft
11817 Harvest Path Available 09/01/20 Wooded Lot Over 3500 SqFt *5Bed*3.5 Bath newer home in Woodbury Avail Aug 1. - Best private lot on Harvest Path - connects to woodlands.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
469 Leeward Trail
469 Leeward Trail, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1091 sqft
469 Leeward Trail Available 08/01/20 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhome- Woodbury Dr/Hudson Rd- Available Aug. 1 - 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhome, freshly painted throughout! Spacious living room/dining room combo. Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1840 Catalina Dr
1840 Catalina Drive, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Beautiful three-level split home on a great lot! Main level hosts updated kitchen and dining room which walks out to the deck off the side of the house. Upstairs is a large living room overlooking the dining room on, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3514 White Pine Way
3514 White Pine Way, Stillwater, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1733 sqft
Immaculate townhome located in the desirable Millbrook neighborhood. Beautiful kitchen with all upgraded stainless appliances. Bright and open main level with hardwood and carpet make this home warm and inviting.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3424 Hazel Trl Unit C
3424 Hazel Trl, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1571 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom town home located in desirable Woodbury neighborhood. Open and spacious main level with hardwood floors, living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with upgraded stainless-steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hudson, WI

Finding an apartment in Hudson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

