17 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Stillwater, MN
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 17
1 of 13
1 of 14
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 9
1 of 7
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 8
Look out for some grumpy sightings! Many fishing scenes from the movie "Grumpier Old Men" were filmed in and around Stillwater, Minnesota.
Stillwater is considered the birthplace of Minnesota and began as a simple logging town with 600 inhabitants. Today, there are still peaceful places, but the city is a lot livelier. Located on the St. Croix River, Stillwater is renowned for its history and scenic spots, and has areas of protected natural beauty. In 1848, the territorial convention allowing Minnesota to become a state was held right here in Stillwater. You'll find a bustling town center with antique shops and a warm welcome here along with places to live in Stillwater. See more
Renting pet-friendly apartments in Stillwater should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.
Some pet-friendly apartments in Stillwater may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.
Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Stillwater. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.