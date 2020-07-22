Apartment List
MN
/
stillwater
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

17 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Stillwater, MN

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Stillwater should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and y... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3514 White Pine Way
3514 White Pine Way, Stillwater, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1733 sqft
Immaculate townhome located in the desirable Millbrook neighborhood. Beautiful kitchen with all upgraded stainless appliances. Bright and open main level with hardwood and carpet make this home warm and inviting.
Results within 10 miles of Stillwater
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
5 Units Available
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1010 sqft
Seasons Villas is more than a place to call home. Each home has updated countertops, flooring and appliances. With private entrances and patios, and attached one car garages, you have all of the features you need to feel comfortable.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
1401 Namekagon St, Hudson, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,008
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1224 sqft
Cedar Ridge features beautiful & affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with spacious bedrooms, a personal walk out patio & a convenient on-site laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Minnehaha Manor
6904 10th St N, Oakdale, MN
Studio
$934
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$984
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
925 sqft
Minnehaha Manor represents outdoor living at its finest in Oakdale, MN. Courtyard, pool and BBQ/grill are all included, with plenty of storage space and walk-in closets. Golf course and parks located nearby.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
1 Unit Available
North St. Paul
Central Village Apartments
2510 7th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
765 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment units include granite countertops, modern appliances, ceramic tile floors and ceiling fans. In the heart of downtown North St. Paul, shops and restaurants are within walking distance of the complex.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 21 at 04:10 PM
6 Units Available
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
950 sqft
As part of your new home at Woodland Pointe you`ll enjoy a relaxed lakeside environment in the heart of Woodbury and only minute from downtown St. Paul.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
City Walk at Woodbury is situated in the northern part of Woodbury Minnesota, just outside of St. Paul. With the comfort of the suburbs and the tempo of the Twin Cities off in the distance, this location is sure to fit a dynamic lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
1 Unit Available
North St. Paul
Village Manor
2327 11th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Manor is a spacious living complex a short distance from downtown St. Paul, featuring 24-hour maintenance and a pet-friendly atmosphere. Separate kitchen and dining areas come with air conditioning and individual dishwasher and refrigerator units.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
11817 Harvest Path
11817 Harvest Path, Woodbury, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
3519 sqft
11817 Harvest Path Available 09/01/20 Wooded Lot Over 3500 SqFt *5Bed*3.5 Bath newer home in Woodbury Avail Aug 1. - Best private lot on Harvest Path - connects to woodlands.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
469 Leeward Trail
469 Leeward Trail, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1091 sqft
469 Leeward Trail Available 08/01/20 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhome- Woodbury Dr/Hudson Rd- Available Aug. 1 - 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhome, freshly painted throughout! Spacious living room/dining room combo. Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
909 Fraser Ln
909 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1840 Catalina Dr
1840 Catalina Drive, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Beautiful three-level split home on a great lot! Main level hosts updated kitchen and dining room which walks out to the deck off the side of the house. Upstairs is a large living room overlooking the dining room on, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3424 Hazel Trl Unit C
3424 Hazel Trl, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1571 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom town home located in desirable Woodbury neighborhood. Open and spacious main level with hardwood floors, living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with upgraded stainless-steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
North St. Paul
1998 Polaris Court
1998 Polaris Court, North St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
864 sqft
This fantastic property in North Saint Paul features THREE bedrooms on one level, as well as an open floorplan, kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, and an impressive back yard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
North St. Paul
2476 14th Avenue East
2476 14th Avenue, North St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1122 sqft
This quiet 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in N. St. Paul is NOT one to miss. The main level has 1 bedroom and bathroom, with 2 more bedrooms upstairs. Large dine in kitchen. Large fenced in back yard. Tenants are responsible for lawn/snow/utilities.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
903 Fraser Ln
903 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
483 Tracey Ln
483 Tracey Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
A Available 05/01/20 3 bedroom Twin Homes with quick access to I-94. New Construction (2015 2016) *Photos are of similar or identical unit but not necessarily the exact unit. Please call us to schedule a viewing.
City Guide for Stillwater, MN

Look out for some grumpy sightings! Many fishing scenes from the movie "Grumpier Old Men" were filmed in and around Stillwater, Minnesota.

Stillwater is considered the birthplace of Minnesota and began as a simple logging town with 600 inhabitants. Today, there are still peaceful places, but the city is a lot livelier. Located on the St. Croix River, Stillwater is renowned for its history and scenic spots, and has areas of protected natural beauty. In 1848, the territorial convention allowing Minnesota to become a state was held right here in Stillwater. You'll find a bustling town center with antique shops and a warm welcome here along with places to live in Stillwater. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Stillwater, MN

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Stillwater should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Stillwater may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Stillwater. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

