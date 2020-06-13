Apartment List
/
WI
/
hudson
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Hudson, WI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
1401 Namekagon St, Hudson, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,008
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cedar Ridge features beautiful & affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with spacious bedrooms, a personal walk out patio & a convenient on-site laundry facility.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1212 Hanley Rd
1212 Hanley Rd, Hudson, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Available 08/01/20 Description This is one of the best deals in the Hudson area for 1,600 square feet of living space. *Photos are of similar or identical unit but not necessarily the exact unit. Please call us to schedule a viewing.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
395 Valley Commons
395 Valley Commons, Hudson, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1730 sqft
2 Level Townhouse - *Available June 1st* This 2 level townhouse is conveniently located in the Red Cedar Canyon development with quick access to Hwy 35 and I-94, close to shopping areas and has walking trails and parks nearby.
Results within 1 mile of Hudson

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
606 4th St N
606 4th Street North, North Hudson, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1350 sqft
18 Available 07/01/20 Description A great deal for extra large apartments in Hudson. Private patio, windows with treatments.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
483 Tracey Ln
483 Tracey Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
A Available 05/01/20 3 bedroom Twin Homes with quick access to I-94. New Construction (2015 2016) *Photos are of similar or identical unit but not necessarily the exact unit. Please call us to schedule a viewing.
Results within 5 miles of Hudson

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
909 Fraser Ln
909 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
B Available 07/01/20 This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
903 Fraser Ln
903 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.
Results within 10 miles of Hudson
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
City Walk at Woodbury is situated in the northern part of Woodbury Minnesota, just outside of St. Paul. With the comfort of the suburbs and the tempo of the Twin Cities off in the distance, this location is sure to fit a dynamic lifestyle.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
10720 39th Street N
10720 39th St N, Lake Elmo, MN
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2427 sqft
Feel the natural flow of this well designed home the moment you walk in the door. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry and attention to detail at every turn.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
548 Lulu Ln
548 Lulu Ln, Roberts, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
542 Available 08/01/20 Features Three Bedroom 1 Full Bath Range/refrigerator Dishwasher Washer and Dryer Patio/Deck Central Air Ceiling Fans 2-car attached Garage Optional Amenities Cable available High Speed Internet (RLNE5560551)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
719 Mariner Way
719 Mariner Way, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
719 Mariner Way Available 08/01/20 End Unit Townhouse Available August 1, Open Floor Plan, Fireplace, Patio, Loft Area - End unit townhouse available August 1 in Woodbury.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
11200 Sandcastle Drive
11200 Sandcastle Drive, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
**Unfortunately, there will be NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS until JULY 1ST.** Available July 1st - Come tour this beautiful 3 BR 3.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
11636 Aster Place
11636 Aster Place, Woodbury, MN
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
4381 sqft
Great 2 story in Stone Mill Farms neighborhood! Large windows over looking yard and park. Hand-scraped wood floors throughout the main level.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2216 Orwell Court N
2216 Orwell Court, Stillwater, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3508 sqft
Great quiet location in Stillwater with some river views seasonally. Large yard with a deck, small patio and good places to make a garden or flower bed. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage and 3500 sq.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
11478 Sawmill Curve
11478 Sawmill Curve, Woodbury, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2636 sqft
This spectacular home is situated on a large corner lot and carries incredible curb appeal, a spacious 2 story plan w/ abundant living spaces and generous bedroom sizes. Tandem garage space (12x10).

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
11911 Linden Court N
11911 Linden Avenue North, Lake Elmo, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2423 sqft
This beautiful Brand New home is available for immediate occupancy! Featuring upper level living, gourmet kitchen and walk in closets in each bedroom, it is sure to make a statement. Located in beautiful Easton Village of Lake Elmo.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hudson, WI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hudson renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Hudson 3 BedroomsHudson Apartments with Balcony
Hudson Apartments with Garage
Hudson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNFalcon Heights, MN
Isanti, MNSt. Anthony, MNHugo, MNNew Richmond, WISomerset, WIForest Lake, MNSouth St. Paul, MNSt. Croix Falls, WICottage Grove, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities