3 bedroom apartments
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hudson, WI
1212 Hanley Rd
1212 Hanley Rd, Hudson, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Available 08/01/20 Description This is one of the best deals in the Hudson area for 1,600 square feet of living space. *Photos are of similar or identical unit but not necessarily the exact unit. Please call us to schedule a viewing.
395 Valley Commons
395 Valley Commons, Hudson, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1730 sqft
2 Level Townhouse - *Available June 1st* This 2 level townhouse is conveniently located in the Red Cedar Canyon development with quick access to Hwy 35 and I-94, close to shopping areas and has walking trails and parks nearby.
Results within 1 mile of Hudson
483 Tracey Ln
483 Tracey Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
A Available 05/01/20 3 bedroom Twin Homes with quick access to I-94. New Construction (2015 2016) *Photos are of similar or identical unit but not necessarily the exact unit. Please call us to schedule a viewing.
Results within 5 miles of Hudson
909 Fraser Ln
909 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
B Available 07/01/20 This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.
903 Fraser Ln
903 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.
Results within 10 miles of Hudson
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
City Walk at Woodbury is situated in the northern part of Woodbury Minnesota, just outside of St. Paul. With the comfort of the suburbs and the tempo of the Twin Cities off in the distance, this location is sure to fit a dynamic lifestyle.
10720 39th Street N
10720 39th St N, Lake Elmo, MN
Feel the natural flow of this well designed home the moment you walk in the door. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry and attention to detail at every turn.
548 Lulu Ln
548 Lulu Ln, Roberts, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
542 Available 08/01/20 Features Three Bedroom 1 Full Bath Range/refrigerator Dishwasher Washer and Dryer Patio/Deck Central Air Ceiling Fans 2-car attached Garage Optional Amenities Cable available High Speed Internet (RLNE5560551)
11200 Sandcastle Drive
11200 Sandcastle Drive, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2400 sqft
**Unfortunately, there will be NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS until JULY 1ST.** Available July 1st - Come tour this beautiful 3 BR 3.
124 Main Street N
124 Main Street North, Stillwater, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 124 Main Street N in Stillwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
11636 Aster Place
11636 Aster Place, Woodbury, MN
Great 2 story in Stone Mill Farms neighborhood! Large windows over looking yard and park. Hand-scraped wood floors throughout the main level.
2216 Orwell Court N
2216 Orwell Court, Stillwater, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3508 sqft
Great quiet location in Stillwater with some river views seasonally. Large yard with a deck, small patio and good places to make a garden or flower bed. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage and 3500 sq.
11478 Sawmill Curve
11478 Sawmill Curve, Woodbury, MN
This spectacular home is situated on a large corner lot and carries incredible curb appeal, a spacious 2 story plan w/ abundant living spaces and generous bedroom sizes. Tandem garage space (12x10).
11911 Linden Court N
11911 Linden Avenue North, Lake Elmo, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2423 sqft
This beautiful Brand New home is available for immediate occupancy! Featuring upper level living, gourmet kitchen and walk in closets in each bedroom, it is sure to make a statement. Located in beautiful Easton Village of Lake Elmo.
