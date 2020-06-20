All apartments in Fox Point
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

7419 North Boyd Way

7419 North Boyd Way · (414) 935-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7419 North Boyd Way, Fox Point, WI 53217

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1953 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stylish Stone Ranch This stylish stone Fox Point ranch home is situated on a generous sized lot, located off Lake Drive on a quiet and desirable street. Step inside and the hallway guides you into the living room, where you are greeted with a natural fireplace and wall to wall, floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a wonderful view of the patio and deep wooded yard. At 1953 sq./ft. the home is spacious yet maintains its quaint and cozy atmosphere. The three bedrooms are moderately sized with an abundance of windows and natural light, home also offers a good amount of closet space throughout. Head into the recently updated kitchen (2015) complete with granite counters, new top of the line stainless steel appliances and K hrs flooring; the kitchen then steps down into the lovely dining room complete with unique rock flooring, timeless chandelier, and views of the front and backyard from the large windows. New roof installed June 2016, new windows throughout home and professional exterior landscaping was done in 2015. Generous sized front and back yard backyard partially fenced, operating train tracks behind deep wooded tree line, train occasionally passes throughout day. Attached 1.5 car garage and large driveway with room for multiple vehicles. Home retains the value of peaceful living while being conveniently located close to shops, parks, gyms, and transport Fox Point Pool, Farmers Market, Fox Point Ice Skating Rink.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7419 North Boyd Way have any available units?
7419 North Boyd Way has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7419 North Boyd Way have?
Some of 7419 North Boyd Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7419 North Boyd Way currently offering any rent specials?
7419 North Boyd Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7419 North Boyd Way pet-friendly?
No, 7419 North Boyd Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fox Point.
Does 7419 North Boyd Way offer parking?
Yes, 7419 North Boyd Way does offer parking.
Does 7419 North Boyd Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7419 North Boyd Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7419 North Boyd Way have a pool?
Yes, 7419 North Boyd Way has a pool.
Does 7419 North Boyd Way have accessible units?
No, 7419 North Boyd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7419 North Boyd Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7419 North Boyd Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7419 North Boyd Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7419 North Boyd Way has units with air conditioning.
