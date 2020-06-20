7419 North Boyd Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stylish Stone Ranch This stylish stone Fox Point ranch home is situated on a generous sized lot, located off Lake Drive on a quiet and desirable street. Step inside and the hallway guides you into the living room, where you are greeted with a natural fireplace and wall to wall, floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a wonderful view of the patio and deep wooded yard. At 1953 sq./ft. the home is spacious yet maintains its quaint and cozy atmosphere. The three bedrooms are moderately sized with an abundance of windows and natural light, home also offers a good amount of closet space throughout. Head into the recently updated kitchen (2015) complete with granite counters, new top of the line stainless steel appliances and K hrs flooring; the kitchen then steps down into the lovely dining room complete with unique rock flooring, timeless chandelier, and views of the front and backyard from the large windows. New roof installed June 2016, new windows throughout home and professional exterior landscaping was done in 2015. Generous sized front and back yard backyard partially fenced, operating train tracks behind deep wooded tree line, train occasionally passes throughout day. Attached 1.5 car garage and large driveway with room for multiple vehicles. Home retains the value of peaceful living while being conveniently located close to shops, parks, gyms, and transport Fox Point Pool, Farmers Market, Fox Point Ice Skating Rink.



Terms: One year lease