Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

The Lafayette

5123 Central Park Place · (608) 439-4767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5123 Central Park Place, Fitchburg, WI 53711

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A209 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lafayette.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
sauna
garage
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
internet cafe
online portal
pool table
yoga
If you’re looking for a beautiful luxury apartment community in the greater Madison area, you’ll fall in love with The Lafayette Apartment Homes in Fitchburg, WI. Located on Central Park Place in the enviable 53711 zip code, our community is the perfect place to call home with top-tier amenities, a rich community life, and convenient access to local shopping, dining, and outdoor activities.

We designed our apartments with modern living in mind. At The Lafayette, you can choose from a variety of attractive studios as well as one and two-bedroom apartments to find the one that perfectly fits your unique lifestyle. You’ll thoroughly enjoy cooking in your gourmet-style kitchen with elegant granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, generous kitchen island, deep double sink and stylish cabinetry. You’ll find that the high-end designer finishes like large Andersen windows for natural light, walk-in closets with built-in shelving, contemporary flooring, an in-home full-size washer and dryer, and having your own private balcony where you can get plenty of fresh air and dine al fresco are the ultimate in convenient apartment living. Extra designer touches like extra sound-proofing between units, central heat and air-conditioning, and modern lighting add upscale style to your charming future home. Also be sure to ask about options for extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Max combined weight of 100 lbs. (One dog can be a max of 50 lbs)
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Lafayette have any available units?
The Lafayette has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Lafayette have?
Some of The Lafayette's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lafayette currently offering any rent specials?
The Lafayette is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lafayette pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lafayette is pet friendly.
Does The Lafayette offer parking?
Yes, The Lafayette offers parking.
Does The Lafayette have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lafayette offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lafayette have a pool?
Yes, The Lafayette has a pool.
Does The Lafayette have accessible units?
No, The Lafayette does not have accessible units.
Does The Lafayette have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lafayette has units with dishwashers.
Does The Lafayette have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Lafayette has units with air conditioning.

