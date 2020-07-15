Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub sauna garage coffee bar conference room e-payments internet cafe online portal pool table yoga

If you’re looking for a beautiful luxury apartment community in the greater Madison area, you’ll fall in love with The Lafayette Apartment Homes in Fitchburg, WI. Located on Central Park Place in the enviable 53711 zip code, our community is the perfect place to call home with top-tier amenities, a rich community life, and convenient access to local shopping, dining, and outdoor activities.



We designed our apartments with modern living in mind. At The Lafayette, you can choose from a variety of attractive studios as well as one and two-bedroom apartments to find the one that perfectly fits your unique lifestyle. You’ll thoroughly enjoy cooking in your gourmet-style kitchen with elegant granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, generous kitchen island, deep double sink and stylish cabinetry. You’ll find that the high-end designer finishes like large Andersen windows for natural light, walk-in closets with built-in shelving, contemporary flooring, an in-home full-size washer and dryer, and having your own private balcony where you can get plenty of fresh air and dine al fresco are the ultimate in convenient apartment living. Extra designer touches like extra sound-proofing between units, central heat and air-conditioning, and modern lighting add upscale style to your charming future home. Also be sure to ask about options for extra storage.