Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Welcome to your new apartment home at New Fountains Apartments in Fitchburg, WI! We have Studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments at our community. Enjoy contemporary floor plans with open concept, light-filled rooms and adjoining balconies. Indulge in kitchens with walk-in pantries and generous closet space throughout. Open your blinds and verticals to let the sun shine in.



Stroll on the beautifully landscaped grounds; this park-like setting is the perfect refuge from the noise of the city. Take advantage of our amenities and relax at your choice of two outdoor pools; a refreshing break after a stimulating workout in our fitness center. Stop in and say hello!