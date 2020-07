Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill internet access

Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Vue at Pinnacle Park Apartment Homes when you choose an apartment in Fitchburg, WI. Located between Madison’s west side and central Fitchburg, we are just minutes away from prime shopping, dining and entertainment option. We offer modern apartments with opulent amenities and a warm and active community.



From the moment you arrive at The Vue, you’ll appreciate the contemporary design and enticing range of studios, as well as one, two and three-bedroom open-style floor plans to perfectly fit the lifestyle you deserve. The gourmet kitchen will inspire you to entertain with its sleek counters, complete stainless-steel appliance package and spacious cabinetry. You’ll love all the special touches like high ceilings, stone countertops, garden-style bathtub, central air, and plenty of storage including walk-in closets. You’ll appreciate having your own full-size washer and dryer right in your own home, and the open living room that flows out to y