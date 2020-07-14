All apartments in Fitchburg
Swan Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Swan Creek

Open Now until 5pm
5160 East Cheryl Parkway · (608) 640-3858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5160 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711
Swan Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 5194-107 · Avail. Jul 30

$975

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 5160-208 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Swan Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
24hr maintenance
alarm system
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Enjoy luxury living when you select an apartment in Fitchburg, WI, that’s part of Swan Creek Apartment Homes.You’ll love our comfortable homes, supportive community with plenty of amenities, and excellent location. Plenty of educational and employment opportunities are nearby as well as top-notch shopping, premier dining, and fabulous entertainment.

Whether you’re looking for your very first studio apartment, a larger two-bedroom home or something in between, Swan Creek can deliver. Our contemporary-style homes come with flexible floor plans. Put on your chef’s hat because you'll love our modern kitchen complete with a full suite of appliances including the all-important dishwasher and microwave. Be sure to enjoy a morning cup of Joe or dinner alfresco on your private patio or balcony. You also love the convenience of a full-size washer and dryer right in your own home. Be sure to ask about our select apartments that come with gas fireplace, pantry, walk-in closets, or ceiling fans.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per adult applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 move-in fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats
Cats
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
Parking Details: One underground parking stall included per each unit.
Storage Details: An additional storage included per unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Swan Creek have any available units?
Swan Creek has 2 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Swan Creek have?
Some of Swan Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Swan Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Swan Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Swan Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Swan Creek is pet friendly.
Does Swan Creek offer parking?
Yes, Swan Creek offers parking.
Does Swan Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Swan Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Swan Creek have a pool?
No, Swan Creek does not have a pool.
Does Swan Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Swan Creek has accessible units.
Does Swan Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Swan Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Swan Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Swan Creek has units with air conditioning.
