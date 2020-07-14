Amenities
Enjoy luxury living when you select an apartment in Fitchburg, WI, that’s part of Swan Creek Apartment Homes.You’ll love our comfortable homes, supportive community with plenty of amenities, and excellent location. Plenty of educational and employment opportunities are nearby as well as top-notch shopping, premier dining, and fabulous entertainment.
Whether you’re looking for your very first studio apartment, a larger two-bedroom home or something in between, Swan Creek can deliver. Our contemporary-style homes come with flexible floor plans. Put on your chef’s hat because you'll love our modern kitchen complete with a full suite of appliances including the all-important dishwasher and microwave. Be sure to enjoy a morning cup of Joe or dinner alfresco on your private patio or balcony. You also love the convenience of a full-size washer and dryer right in your own home. Be sure to ask about our select apartments that come with gas fireplace, pantry, walk-in closets, or ceiling fans.