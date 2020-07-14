Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible courtyard elevator gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed garage 24hr maintenance alarm system guest parking key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Enjoy luxury living when you select an apartment in Fitchburg, WI, that’s part of Swan Creek Apartment Homes.You’ll love our comfortable homes, supportive community with plenty of amenities, and excellent location. Plenty of educational and employment opportunities are nearby as well as top-notch shopping, premier dining, and fabulous entertainment.



Whether you’re looking for your very first studio apartment, a larger two-bedroom home or something in between, Swan Creek can deliver. Our contemporary-style homes come with flexible floor plans. Put on your chef’s hat because you'll love our modern kitchen complete with a full suite of appliances including the all-important dishwasher and microwave. Be sure to enjoy a morning cup of Joe or dinner alfresco on your private patio or balcony. You also love the convenience of a full-size washer and dryer right in your own home. Be sure to ask about our select apartments that come with gas fireplace, pantry, walk-in closets, or ceiling fans.