Apartment List
/
WI
/
fitchburg
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

27 Apartments for rent in Fitchburg, WI with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fitchburg renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Vue at Pinnacle Park
1300 Post Road Suite, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,193
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1216 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Vue at Pinnacle Park Apartment Homes when you choose an apartment in Fitchburg, WI.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
The Lafayette
5123 Central Park Place, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1197 sqft
If you’re looking for a beautiful luxury apartment community in the greater Madison area, you’ll fall in love with The Lafayette Apartment Homes in Fitchburg, WI.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Swan Creek
10 Units Available
Swan Creek
5160 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
$970
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1178 sqft
Enjoy luxury living in the best Madison has to offer at Swan Creek Apartment Homes. Our Fitchburg, Wisconsin apartments come in contemporary styles and flexible floor plans with different numbers of bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
New Fountains
5401 Williamsburg Way, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
955 sqft
Experience the bliss of good ventilation with open concept design and connecting balconies in units. Landscaped grounds, two pools, sundeck, fitness center, and tennis and volleyball courts. Easy access to US-18 and US-14.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
9 Units Available
Fitchburg Springs
3325 Leopold Way, Fitchburg, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,036
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
706 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1144 sqft
Fitchburg Springs is now renting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom private entranced apartments. Set in a wooded area away from traffic and noise yet close to everything, our community offers the best of both worlds.
Results within 1 mile of Fitchburg
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Park Village
2205 Woodview Court, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$780
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
835 sqft
Great location, five minutes from UW campus and Downtown Madison. Community offers free Wi-Fi lounge, business center, and fitness center. Apartments feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, and efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
Sycamore Woods
2517 Pheasant Ridge Trl, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
842 sqft
In 2015 Sycamore Woods was proud to accept the “Property of the Year Award” from the South Central Wisconsin Apartment Association! A major property renovation was completed in 2014.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
KENSINGTON POINTE
405 Moorland Rd, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$865
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering oversized floor plans and lots of relaxing amenities, this complex is within walking distance of the bus line and downtown Madison. Units offer air conditioning, carpeting, ceiling fans, and new appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
48 Waterford Circle
48 Waterford Circle, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1800 sqft
Your spacious apartment home has Granite Countertops Stainless steel kitchen appliances Breakfast bar Dishwasher & microwave Garbage disposal Washer & dryer 9 Ceilings Expansive windows Window coverings Cable & High-speed internet access
Results within 5 miles of Fitchburg
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
6 Units Available
Renew 78 West
78 Kessel Ct, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1532 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
ReNew Madison
6723 Schroeder Rd, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,120
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1200 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
21 Units Available
Lincoln Ridge
4 S Lincoln Ridge Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$894
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
999 sqft
Lincoln Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near a major thruway with easy access to shopping, entertainment and dinning. Our professional on-site management team is eager to assist you day or night with after-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:25am
Marquette
15 Units Available
Aventine
1958 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Schenk-Atwood neighborhood just keeps getting better, if that’s even possible. No doubt about it, the newest place to be seen will be Aventine. Or, if you choose to pronounce it the other way, the new place to shine will be Aventine.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:23am
Marquette
6 Units Available
Velo 404
404 Division St., Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Say hello to Vélo 404. Vélo happens to rhyme with halo, and that’s what’ll be hanging over your head when you move in…as in a halo of happiness.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:21am
2 Units Available
University Crossing
5102 Silvertree Run, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you want to crossover to luxury apartment living, you’ll want to visit University Crossing Apartments, Madison’s newest high-end paradise.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
7 Units Available
University Row
725 University Row, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1063 sqft
A new community near Hilldale Mall and UW Hospital and Clinics. Spacious apartments with amenities such as a green, interactive rooftop with a fire pit and grill area. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands and decor.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
Holy Name Heights
702 S High Point Road, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,224
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Holy Name Heights is a community offering a quiet, unique and phenomenal setting to its residents. We offer one and two bedroom luxury apartments equipped with fantastic amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 5 at 03:25pm
Downtown Madison
6 Units Available
The Lux
433 West Johnson Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,389
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Madison near world-class dining, shopping and entertainment. Cable ready apartments with intercoms, trash compactors and sprinklers. Automated valet parking available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Contact for Availability
Prairie Oaks
360 Prairie Oaks Dr, Verona, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Prairie Oaks is a quiet neighborhood nestled in the city of Verona where convenience is at your fingertips. We are 15 minutes from downtown Madison and about 5 minutes from Epic.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
6401 Offshore Dr
6401 Offshore Drive, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1500 sqft
Great West side location near Westowne/Memorial High: Google Yorktown Estates for great pictures! *Convenient FIRST FLOOR *Salt Water Pool *24/7 Tanning *Business center, Cyber Lounge *24/7 Fitness Center *FREE daily breakfast *Putting

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
State-Langdon
1 Unit Available
661 Mendota Court 101
661 Mendota Court, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
GORGEOUS LAKE/SUNSET VIEW! BEAUTIFUL 2-BEDROOM 2-BATH ON 10TH FLOOR. AWESOME LOCATION DOWNTOWN/CAMPUS. PRIVATE AND GATED. BALCONY, WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE, QUALITY FINISHES AND NICE FURNISHINGS IF DESIRED INCLUDING 49 FLAT SCREEN SMART TV.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
7626 Midtown Rd
7626 Mid Town Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1414 sqft
Take advantage of this short-term lease on Madisons West Side! Sublet from May 1 until June 30th, with options to extend the lease further.
Results within 10 miles of Fitchburg
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
51 Units Available
The Laurel at Kilkenny
1101 Connery Cove, Waunakee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1351 sqft
The Laurel at Kilkenny is now under construction! Were currently accepting rental applications for a June 2020 or later move-in date. Hard hat tours start in March.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Middleton Hills
10 Units Available
Stagecoach Trails
6620 Century Avenue, Middleton, WI
1 Bedroom
$846
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1383 sqft
Stagecoach offers one, two, or three bedroom apartments. Beautiful floor plans, luxury amenities, and a friendly staff that continually strives to meet your every request.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Fitchburg, WI

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fitchburg renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Fitchburg 1 BedroomsFitchburg 2 BedroomsFitchburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFitchburg 3 BedroomsFitchburg Accessible ApartmentsFitchburg Apartments with Balcony
Fitchburg Apartments with GarageFitchburg Apartments with GymFitchburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFitchburg Apartments with ParkingFitchburg Apartments with Pool
Fitchburg Apartments with Washer-DryerFitchburg Cheap PlacesFitchburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsFitchburg Pet Friendly PlacesFitchburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Madison, WIRockford, ILMiddleton, WISun Prairie, WI
Verona, WIWaunakee, WIDeForest, WIRoscoe, IL
Janesville, WIBeloit, WILoves Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edgewood CollegeHerzing University-Madison
University of Wisconsin-MadisonMadison Area Technical College
University of Wisconsin Colleges