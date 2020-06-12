Amenities
Beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom single family home near Garfield Elementary School
Unit features:
- Kitchen a refrigerator, and electric range/oven
- Airconditioner
- Washer + Dryer hookups
- Basement
- Patio
- Garage
- Off-street parking.
Near multiple stores and restaurants including Famous Burger & Teriyaki Sandwich, Lewisville Tavern, The Dutch, and many more.
Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions. $49 App Fee Per Adult.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 1302 Mckinley Ave, Yakima, Washington, 98902
You can reach us via text at (509) 571-2201, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1302-Mckinley-Ave-Yakima-WA-98902-4
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
