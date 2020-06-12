Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom single family home near Garfield Elementary School



Unit features:

- Kitchen a refrigerator, and electric range/oven

- Airconditioner

- Washer + Dryer hookups

- Basement

- Patio

- Garage

- Off-street parking.



Near multiple stores and restaurants including Famous Burger & Teriyaki Sandwich, Lewisville Tavern, The Dutch, and many more.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities

Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions. $49 App Fee Per Adult.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 1302 Mckinley Ave, Yakima, Washington, 98902



You can reach us via text at (509) 571-2201, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1302-Mckinley-Ave-Yakima-WA-98902-4



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



www.mynd.co



