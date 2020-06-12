All apartments in Yakima
1302 McKinley Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:40 AM

1302 McKinley Ave

1302 Mckinley Avenue · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1302 Mckinley Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1045 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom single family home near Garfield Elementary School

Unit features:
- Kitchen a refrigerator, and electric range/oven
- Airconditioner
- Washer + Dryer hookups
- Basement
- Patio
- Garage
- Off-street parking.

Near multiple stores and restaurants including Famous Burger & Teriyaki Sandwich, Lewisville Tavern, The Dutch, and many more.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions. $49 App Fee Per Adult.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 1302 Mckinley Ave, Yakima, Washington, 98902

You can reach us via text at (509) 571-2201, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1302-Mckinley-Ave-Yakima-WA-98902-4

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5615710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 McKinley Ave have any available units?
1302 McKinley Ave has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1302 McKinley Ave have?
Some of 1302 McKinley Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 McKinley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1302 McKinley Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 McKinley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 McKinley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1302 McKinley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1302 McKinley Ave does offer parking.
Does 1302 McKinley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 McKinley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 McKinley Ave have a pool?
No, 1302 McKinley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1302 McKinley Ave have accessible units?
No, 1302 McKinley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 McKinley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 McKinley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 McKinley Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1302 McKinley Ave has units with air conditioning.
