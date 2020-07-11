/
apartments with washer dryer
65 Apartments for rent in Wollochet, WA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
4015 45th Street Court Northwest
4015 45th Street Court Northwest, Wollochet, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1200 sqft
$1,500.00 per month - includes utilities Approximately 1,200 square feet. Furnished Studio living with private entrance, plenty of outside parking. Office space, ample storage, outdoor picnic area. Close to shopping, freeway and uptown Gig Harbor.
Results within 1 mile of Wollochet
Last updated March 17 at 06:36pm
Contact for Availability
Westside
Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Convenient Shore Acres location near Gig Harbor and Tacoma Narrows Airport. Comfortable units with fully equipped kitchens, brick-faced fireplaces, and carpeting. Outdoor basketball court for residents.
Results within 5 miles of Wollochet
Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
62 Units Available
West End
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
University Place
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,354
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,813
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
18 Units Available
West End
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short drive to Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Titlow Park. Newly remodeled units with black appliances, two-tone paint, fireplace, balcony/patio. Community offers dog park, jogging track, playground. Close to schools and several parks.
Last updated July 10 at 03:13pm
1 Unit Available
Fircrest
The Verandas Apartment Homes
3509 S Orchard St, Fircrest, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1030 sqft
South Tacoma Paradise The Verandas Apartment Homes is a welcoming apartment community located in Tacoma, Washington. Tucked away in the South Tacoma neighborhood, the Verandas are conveniently close to several restaurant and shopping options.
Last updated July 10 at 11:17am
11 Units Available
West End
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
872 sqft
Close to Faith Evangelical College & Seminary, Vassault Park, Truman Middle School, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, bus route 10, Puget Creek Natural Area. Amenities include Indoor swimming pool, spa/hot tub, tennis court, pet-friendly apartments, fitness center, walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
7 Units Available
University Place
Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
Look no further for great apartments for rent because you’ve found it at Grand View Apartments! Our beautiful, pet-friendly community is located in scenic University Place, Washington.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
North Lakewood
9228 70th St SW
9228 70th Street Southwest, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1874 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath split-level home located on a cul-de-sac in Lakewood. New paint and flooring throughout home. 1874 sq ft. Built in 1978. Fireplace upstairs and woodstove downstairs. Living and Family room areas.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8415 88th Street Ct. NW
8415 88th Street Court Northwest, Rosedale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1211 sqft
Custom Dome Home close to Lay Inlet in Gig Harbor - This beautiful dome home is approx. 2,250 sq. ft and offers 3 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. The kitchen has solid surface counters, subway tile, stainless appliances and an open floor plan.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West End
1356 N Skyline
1356 Skyline Drive, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1576 sqft
Newly Updated Garden Home Near Narrows Bridge - This newly updated 3 Bed 1 3/4 Bath home is a Garden Paradise. Located in Tacoma's West End with easy access to WA16, shopping, nearby Highlands Golf Coarse, local parks and schools.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West End
4961 Main ST Unit 702
4961 Main Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1805 sqft
4961 Main ST Unit 702 Available 08/05/20 Point Ruston 3 Bedroom 3 bath with Spectacular Views! - Make this Point Ruston 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Condo yours. Amazing views of Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountains highlight this great unit.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West End
1505 N Visscher St Unit P-202
1505 North Visscher Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
848 sqft
2BD/1Bath North-End Tacoma Condo has A LOT to Offer! - This north-end condo located in a HOA community with beautiful landscaping offers so many amenities AND utilities; water, sewer & garbage/recycling! Onsite is a swimming pool, hot tub, gym,
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Artondale
6724 76th St. Ct NW
6724 76th Street Court Northwest, Artondale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1812 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom In Woodmere Community - This tri-level 3 bedroom 2 ½ bath with rec room is a must see! The 1,812 sq ft home has so many features, sky lights, cathedral ceilings, wood stove in the living room and the kitchen has been recently
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Peacock Hill
3506 109th St Ct NW
3506 109th Street Court Northwest, Maplewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Split Level 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bath on Peacock Hill - Split Level 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bath on Peacock Hill 3 bedroom 2.25 bath 1,500 sq ft home is on a corner lot and located in a great neighborhood at the top of Peacock Hill.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
North End
3609 N Cheyenne St.
3609 North Cheyenne Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
752 sqft
Darling Bungalow - Avail. Now 3609 N. Cheyenne St., Tacoma Darling bungalow featuring 2br/1ba in the heart of North Tacoma. This well-maintained home has been fully updated.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
North End
2621 N. Union Avenue
2621 North Union Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1644 sqft
Tacoma Charmer in Popular Proctor Neighborhood - Live in Tacoma's sought after Proctor neighborhood. This cute two bedroom, one bath beauty has manyperiod details and updates.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ruston
5204 N Bennett #304
5204 North Bennett Street, Ruston, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1980 sqft
5204 N Bennett #304 Available 08/01/20 Spacious Pt. Ruston Condo - Best View in Town - This fully furnished Unit at The Commencement Condos in Ruston has everything you've been looking for.
Results within 10 miles of Wollochet
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
2 Units Available
Northeast Lakewood
Pacific Walk Townhomes
8333 32nd Ave S, Lakewood, WA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Just South of Tacoma Mall Pacific Walk Townhomes are located in Lakewood, Washington, just five minutes south of the Tacoma Mall, with plenty of shopping, restaurants and entertainment options nearby, you'll love the convenience of living at
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
Central Lakes
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently Located Affordable rent and a great location is what you will find at Arbor Pointe, which is located in a quiet residential neighborhood near Pierce College.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
Lakeview
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,238
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
5 Units Available
North Lakewood
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
6 Units Available
New Tacoma
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,476
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
905 sqft
Ideal downtown location. Lots of urban style along with a fitness center, business center, theater room and garage. Homes include impressive city views, Juliet balconies, high ceilings, and washers and dryers. Walking distance to attractions.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
South Tacoma
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,168
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
