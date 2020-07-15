Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020

466 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in White Center, WA

Finding an apartment in White Center that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Avenues
10765 14th Avenue Southwest, White Center, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call or text at 206-552-3118 for more information.

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
11050 16th Ave SW-B104
11050 16th Avenue Southwest, White Center, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Please call or text at 206-498-9908 for more information. Shorewood Apartments is conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. With easy access to I-5, 99, and 509 Shorewood is just minutes to Seattle.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
10040 19th Avenue Southwest
10040 19th Avenue Southwest, White Center, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1440 sqft
2 stories, Single Family House - No shared walls- 1 car garage + ample off street parking. Cute yard! This home has been upgraded with brand new flooring throughout + all fresh paint.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
$
17 Units Available
Riverton-Boulevard Park
Park South
10102 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
937 sqft
Bright units with wood-burning fireplace, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near public transit and minutes from I-5 and Highway 99. Many amenities include pool, racquetball court and resident BBQ area.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
Delridge
Lighthouse Apartments
7901 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
999 sqft
Between Delridge and Roxhill, near several schools. Lincoln Park and coastline minutes away. Units feature W/D, fireplaces and carpeting. Cable ready. Covered parking, public transportation, internet cafe. Pet friendly.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Arbor Heights
3931 SW 97th St
3931 Southwest 97th Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
630 sqft
Be the first to live in this brand new architect designed ADU unit available now! This 2-bedroom -1 bath basement apartment is located in the attractive Fauntleroy neighborhood in West Seattle.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Arbor Heights
10843 35th Ave SW
10843 35th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2210 sqft
10843 35th Ave SW Available 08/01/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in Arbor Heights. - Turn key remodeled 2 story Arbor Heights home tucked away atop private driveway above non-arterial part of 35th.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Arbor Heights
9807 32nd Ave SW
9807 32nd Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
740 sqft
9807 32nd Ave SW Available 06/06/20 Charming 2 Bedroom Bungalow - West Seattle - Available 6/6 - just in time to enjoy the summer in your lovely and large backyard! Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow -- located minutes from Westwood Village.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
13045 6th Ave S
13045 6th Avenue South, Burien, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1450 sqft
Burien - 3 Bedroom 1 & 3/4 bath with a large finished lower unit - Huge 3 Bedroom 1 & 3/4 bath with a large finished lower unit. This conveniently located home is a stones throw from Highway 99, Highway 509, downtown Burien, and downtown Seattle.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Salmon Creek
11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, 07-04
11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, Burien, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
481 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Utilities (water/sewer/garbage)- $60 Application Fee: $40 per adult Pet Deposit (Refundable)- $300 Pet Fee (Non-Refundable)- $100 Pet Rent- $35 (maximum of 2) Attached Garage access Renter's Insurance required Please call or text 971-708-3886 for
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
5 Units Available
Delridge
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
900 sqft
Close to wooded areas and parks. Each apartment features a surveillance system and controlled access. Large private patios or balconies. Near South Seattle Community College and the grocery stores.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
6 Units Available
Columbia City
Greenhouse
3701 S Hudson St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
842 sqft
Convenient location within walking distance of popular bars, coffee shops and the Columbia Branch Library. Ample storage is available in the apartments' walk-in closets. Work out in the 24-hour gym.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
8 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,441
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1076 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
13 Units Available
Delridge
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,449
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1075 sqft
Great location near Harbor Island shops and dining. Units feature full-sized GE washer and dryer, skyline views and private decks. Community has a rooftop deck, fitness center and movie theater.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
14 Units Available
Genesee
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
968 sqft
Stylish architecture meets comfort with these apartments featuring granite countertops, fully-fitted kitchen range, and walk-in closets. Just off Fauntleroy Way SW, community benefits include clubhouse, parking, gym, and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly environment with elevator service.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
26 Units Available
Brighton
Assembly118
4200 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,533
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,434
1042 sqft
Feel pampered with classy amenities like the sky lounge, sundeck and resident garden. Pet parks on the rooftop and near the property. Sun out at Othello Park nearby. Apartments with sweeping windows and full-size washers.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
19 Units Available
Fairmount Park
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,524
942 sqft
Close to the West Seattle Stadium, Seattle City Park, West Seattle Family YMCA, Trader Joe's, and Jefferson Square Mall. A Built Green building.Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location with a Penthouse Lounge, new firepit area, energy-efficient appliances, and private underground parking.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
18 Units Available
Genesee
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,485
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1079 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
6 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,418
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
18 Units Available
Delridge
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1100 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in West Seattle with easy commuting to downtown and nearby schools. 24-hour gym, common BBQ and grill areas and sauna and pool. E-payments accepted for easy rent payment.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Brighton
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,224
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
5 Units Available
Genesee
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,420
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury one- and two-bed apartments just one block from West Seattle Junction business district. Close to shops, restaurants, farmers market and nightlife. Modern kitchens, gated secure car park, bike racks, fitness center, dog wash station.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
29 Units Available
Columbia City
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,716
686 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1150 sqft
Located in Columbia City. Close to Columbia City Station, Rainier Playfield, PCC Natural Markets-Columbia City, Cheasty Boulevard, Rainier Valley Cultural Center, and Rainier Square Plaza Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with spacious rooftop deck, private wine lockers, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
$
7 Units Available
Genesee
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,483
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,694
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,623
984 sqft
Located in sought-after West Seattle and with stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, these stylish apartments have great community amenities including parking, a 24-hour gym and residents' clubhouse. Rooms feature stainless steel finishing and patio/balcony.
City Guide for White Center, WA

"White Center had the reputation of being just outside the boundary of the civilized world." White Center poet, Richard Hugo (1923-1982)

White Center, a 2.5 square-mile community in Seattle's tightly packed southside, is proof that not every fight (or competition for that matter) has to be settled with a fight. In 1918, two eager investors made a coin toss that would ultimately decide a part of Seattle's future. George White and his pal Hiram Green agreed to toss for the right to name the small growing neighborhood. During a time when a trolley car route defined the success of an outlying neighborhood, being able to claim the namesake of a new community was an important stamp of notoriety for a real estate developer. But being gentlemen and wise investors, White and Green kept to civil discourse and flipped for the choice. George White won the coin toss and ceremoniously named the semi-rural area White Center. He also managed to route the Seattle trolley past its doors, which effectively put White Center on the proverbial real estate map. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in White Center, WA

Finding an apartment in White Center that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

