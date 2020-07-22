Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:43 PM

452 Apartments for rent in White Center, WA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in White Center offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bi...

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
10040 19th Avenue Southwest
10040 19th Avenue Southwest, White Center, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1440 sqft
2 stories, Single Family House - No shared walls- 1 car garage + ample off street parking. Cute yard! This home has been upgraded with brand new flooring throughout + all fresh paint.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Avenues
10765 14th Avenue Southwest, White Center, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call or text at 206-552-3118 for more information.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
10607 2nd Place Southwest - E
10607 2nd Pl SW, White Center, WA
1 Bedroom
$650
2380 sqft
Looking for roommate. One room available in a like-new 2016 home. Common amenities include shared kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove range, dish washer, slab countertop), shared living room with TV and shared washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of White Center
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
15 Units Available
Delridge
Lighthouse Apartments
7901 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
999 sqft
Between Delridge and Roxhill, near several schools. Lincoln Park and coastline minutes away. Units feature W/D, fireplaces and carpeting. Cable ready. Covered parking, public transportation, internet cafe. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:08 PM
$
17 Units Available
Riverton-Boulevard Park
Park South
10102 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
937 sqft
Bright units with wood-burning fireplace, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near public transit and minutes from I-5 and Highway 99. Many amenities include pool, racquetball court and resident BBQ area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Delridge
9214 22nd Ave SW
9214 22nd Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled cute West Seattle home with partial Olympic Mountain views and fully fenced yard. 2 bed and 1.75 bath home has a modern kitchen and bath, newer SS appliances, LED light fixtures, stylish quartz counters. Large, fully-fenced yard.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Delridge
9446 5th Ave SW #202
9446 5th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
840 sqft
Highland Park area top floor corner unit rental - Available now! Highland Park area top floor corner unit rental. Very spacious, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. 840 square foot, kitchen with oven/range and fridge.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverton-Boulevard Park
10609 Glen Acres Drive South - 1
10609 Glen Acres Drive South, Boulevard Park, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1402 sqft
55 AND OVER COMMUNITY! This immaculate 2-bed 2-bath 2-car garage townhome is nested on the private Glen Acres Golf Course in Boulevard Park. This well-planned design features a living area with gas burning fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Arbor Heights
11253 37 Ave SW
11253 37th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1040 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom/1 bath, single story house located just minutes from Lincoln Park.
Results within 5 miles of White Center
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
11 Units Available
Genesee
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,380
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
984 sqft
Located in sought-after West Seattle and with stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, these stylish apartments have great community amenities including parking, a 24-hour gym and residents' clubhouse. Rooms feature stainless steel finishing and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
6 Units Available
Genesee
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
984 sqft
Luxury one- and two-bed apartments just one block from West Seattle Junction business district. Close to shops, restaurants, farmers market and nightlife. Modern kitchens, gated secure car park, bike racks, fitness center, dog wash station.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
7 Units Available
Columbia City
Greenhouse
3701 S Hudson St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
842 sqft
Convenient location within walking distance of popular bars, coffee shops and the Columbia Branch Library. Ample storage is available in the apartments' walk-in closets. Work out in the 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
20 Units Available
Genesee
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,505
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1079 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
6 Units Available
North Admiral
Springline
3220 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,840
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
835 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments in West Seattle's Admiral District. Puget Sound and mountain views, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, fire pit, bbq/grill area, clubhouse and community garden. Close to schools.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
$
12 Units Available
Delridge
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
861 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
17 Units Available
Fairmount Park
Aura West Seattle
4435 35th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,237
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,726
1013 sqft
Near West Seattle Stadium and many area amenities. Onsite dog park, gym, garage, and grill area. Full concierge service available. Modern interiors with a spacious layout and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
5 Units Available
Genesee
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,145
234 sqft
Welcome to Vega, a residential community featuring unique studio apartments in Seattle, WA.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
8 Units Available
Delridge
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
929 sqft
Welcome to Upton Flats – new and exciting West Seattle Apartments.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
12 Units Available
Genesee
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
968 sqft
Stylish architecture meets comfort with these apartments featuring granite countertops, fully-fitted kitchen range, and walk-in closets. Just off Fauntleroy Way SW, community benefits include clubhouse, parking, gym, and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly environment with elevator service.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 02:35 AM
4 Units Available
North Admiral
Element 42
2641 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,415
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Admiral Junction. Close to Hiawatha Park, West Seattle High School, PCC Natural Markets-West Seattle, Metropolitan Market, Seattle Public Library, Sanctuary at Admiral, Admiral Theater. Pet-friendly apartments with rooftop terrace deck overlooking Elliott Bay and Space Needle.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
27 Units Available
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,512
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,248
1108 sqft
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien. Gorgeous views of Mt.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
12 Units Available
Fairmount Park
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,524
942 sqft
Close to the West Seattle Stadium, Seattle City Park, West Seattle Family YMCA, Trader Joe's, and Jefferson Square Mall. A Built Green building.Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location with a Penthouse Lounge, new firepit area, energy-efficient appliances, and private underground parking.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
4 Units Available
Genesee
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,519
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1015 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments with full-size washers and dryers, oversized closets, expansive windows for maximum natural lighting, and energy-efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
6 Units Available
Thorndyke
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,292
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
City Guide for White Center, WA

"White Center had the reputation of being just outside the boundary of the civilized world." White Center poet, Richard Hugo (1923-1982)

White Center, a 2.5 square-mile community in Seattle's tightly packed southside, is proof that not every fight (or competition for that matter) has to be settled with a fight. In 1918, two eager investors made a coin toss that would ultimately decide a part of Seattle's future. George White and his pal Hiram Green agreed to toss for the right to name the small growing neighborhood. During a time when a trolley car route defined the success of an outlying neighborhood, being able to claim the namesake of a new community was an important stamp of notoriety for a real estate developer. But being gentlemen and wise investors, White and Green kept to civil discourse and flipped for the choice. George White won the coin toss and ceremoniously named the semi-rural area White Center. He also managed to route the Seattle trolley past its doors, which effectively put White Center on the proverbial real estate map. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in White Center, WA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in White Center offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in White Center. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in White Center can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

