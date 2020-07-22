452 Apartments for rent in White Center, WA with washer-dryers
"White Center had the reputation of being just outside the boundary of the civilized world." White Center poet, Richard Hugo (1923-1982)
White Center, a 2.5 square-mile community in Seattle's tightly packed southside, is proof that not every fight (or competition for that matter) has to be settled with a fight. In 1918, two eager investors made a coin toss that would ultimately decide a part of Seattle's future. George White and his pal Hiram Green agreed to toss for the right to name the small growing neighborhood. During a time when a trolley car route defined the success of an outlying neighborhood, being able to claim the namesake of a new community was an important stamp of notoriety for a real estate developer. But being gentlemen and wise investors, White and Green kept to civil discourse and flipped for the choice. George White won the coin toss and ceremoniously named the semi-rural area White Center. He also managed to route the Seattle trolley past its doors, which effectively put White Center on the proverbial real estate map. See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in White Center offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in White Center. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in White Center can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.