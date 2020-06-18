All apartments in West Richland
West Richland, WA
534 Bedrock Loop
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

534 Bedrock Loop, West Richland, WA 99353

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 534 Bedrock Loop · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1720 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
key fob access
new construction
534 Bedrock Loop - New Construction! Beautiful 2-Story, 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath w/2 car garage. Main floor features include beautiful plank flooring, great room, powder room, kitchen with beautiful countertops and lots of cabinet storage, stainless appliances, refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher & microwave. Upstairs includes laundry room w/washer-dryer hookups, 2 guest bedrooms, 1 guest bathroom, master bedroom w/private bathroom. Fenced back yard with patio, central heat/air, 2-car garage w/automatic opener & keyless entry pad. This property is not yet on GPS; go down W Van Giesen St and take a left (South) on Belmont Blvd, Bedrock Lp will be on the left. 1-Small pet on approval/over a year old, with $300 non-refundable fee. Pets subject to screening at https://crownpropertymanagement.petscreening.com. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.

(RLNE5755410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Bedrock Loop have any available units?
534 Bedrock Loop has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 534 Bedrock Loop have?
Some of 534 Bedrock Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 Bedrock Loop currently offering any rent specials?
534 Bedrock Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Bedrock Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 Bedrock Loop is pet friendly.
Does 534 Bedrock Loop offer parking?
Yes, 534 Bedrock Loop does offer parking.
Does 534 Bedrock Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Bedrock Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Bedrock Loop have a pool?
No, 534 Bedrock Loop does not have a pool.
Does 534 Bedrock Loop have accessible units?
No, 534 Bedrock Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Bedrock Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 Bedrock Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 534 Bedrock Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 534 Bedrock Loop has units with air conditioning.
