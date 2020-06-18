Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage key fob access new construction

534 Bedrock Loop - New Construction! Beautiful 2-Story, 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath w/2 car garage. Main floor features include beautiful plank flooring, great room, powder room, kitchen with beautiful countertops and lots of cabinet storage, stainless appliances, refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher & microwave. Upstairs includes laundry room w/washer-dryer hookups, 2 guest bedrooms, 1 guest bathroom, master bedroom w/private bathroom. Fenced back yard with patio, central heat/air, 2-car garage w/automatic opener & keyless entry pad. This property is not yet on GPS; go down W Van Giesen St and take a left (South) on Belmont Blvd, Bedrock Lp will be on the left. 1-Small pet on approval/over a year old, with $300 non-refundable fee. Pets subject to screening at https://crownpropertymanagement.petscreening.com. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.



(RLNE5755410)