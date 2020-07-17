Amenities

4910 Holly Way Available 07/27/20 4910 Holly Way - Recently updated Rambler in West Richland, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room, dining area, kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher, laundry with washer/dryer hookups, central air/heat, fenced backyard, UGS and 1 car garage. One small to medium pet on approval with $200 non-refundable fee. Pets subject to screening at https://crownpropertymanagement.petscreening.com. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.



