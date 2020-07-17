All apartments in West Richland
Find more places like 4910 Holly Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Richland, WA
/
4910 Holly Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4910 Holly Way

4910 Holly Way · (509) 735-0165 ext. 808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Richland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

4910 Holly Way, West Richland, WA 99353

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4910 Holly Way · Avail. Jul 27

$1,525

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4910 Holly Way Available 07/27/20 4910 Holly Way - Recently updated Rambler in West Richland, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room, dining area, kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher, laundry with washer/dryer hookups, central air/heat, fenced backyard, UGS and 1 car garage. One small to medium pet on approval with $200 non-refundable fee. Pets subject to screening at https://crownpropertymanagement.petscreening.com. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.

(RLNE5899653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4910 Holly Way have any available units?
4910 Holly Way has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4910 Holly Way have?
Some of 4910 Holly Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4910 Holly Way currently offering any rent specials?
4910 Holly Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4910 Holly Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4910 Holly Way is pet friendly.
Does 4910 Holly Way offer parking?
Yes, 4910 Holly Way offers parking.
Does 4910 Holly Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4910 Holly Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4910 Holly Way have a pool?
No, 4910 Holly Way does not have a pool.
Does 4910 Holly Way have accessible units?
No, 4910 Holly Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4910 Holly Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4910 Holly Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4910 Holly Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4910 Holly Way has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4910 Holly Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Richland 3 BedroomsWest Richland Apartments with Garages
West Richland Apartments with ParkingWest Richland Dog Friendly Apartments
West Richland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richland, WAKennewick, WA
Pasco, WAMoses Lake, WA
Hermiston, ORPendleton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbia Basin College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity