Walla Walla, WA
Lion's Gate
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Lion's Gate

2222 E Isaacs Ave · (509) 316-0629
Location

2222 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit B203 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit A102 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1289 sqft

Unit C104 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1289 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lion's Gate.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
game room
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
e-payments
If you’re looking for an apartment in Walla Walla, WA, that’s near great outdoor adventures and wonderful employment opportunities, check out Lion’s Gate Apartment Homes. Set in southeast Washington, our community offers comfortable apartments and admirable amenities.

Choose from our one, two, or three-bedroom apartments that are designed with you in mind. You’ll love to cook in your stylish kitchen, which comes complete with full-size appliances including a microwave and an adjoining dining room. Get a breath of fresh air on your private balcony or patio. You’ll also love having your very own washer and dryer in your own home. Our large windows let in plenty of natural light as well.

Step outside your home and stay in shape in our onsite fitness room. You’ll have access to a reservable conference room for business or community meetings as well as a resident library. Get to know your neighbors in our community grilling area, in our gameroom, at one of our planned events, or throug

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $28 (first applicant), $18 per additional applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Dogs
deposit: $300 per dog
fee: $300 per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Cats
deposit: $200 per cat
fee: $200 per cat
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $75/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in select units, Detached garage: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lion's Gate have any available units?
Lion's Gate has 3 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lion's Gate have?
Some of Lion's Gate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lion's Gate currently offering any rent specials?
Lion's Gate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lion's Gate pet-friendly?
Yes, Lion's Gate is pet friendly.
Does Lion's Gate offer parking?
Yes, Lion's Gate offers parking.
Does Lion's Gate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lion's Gate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lion's Gate have a pool?
No, Lion's Gate does not have a pool.
Does Lion's Gate have accessible units?
No, Lion's Gate does not have accessible units.
Does Lion's Gate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lion's Gate has units with dishwashers.
Does Lion's Gate have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lion's Gate has units with air conditioning.
