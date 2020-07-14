Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym game room bbq/grill bike storage garage parking 24hr maintenance business center cc payments e-payments

If you’re looking for an apartment in Walla Walla, WA, that’s near great outdoor adventures and wonderful employment opportunities, check out Lion’s Gate Apartment Homes. Set in southeast Washington, our community offers comfortable apartments and admirable amenities.



Choose from our one, two, or three-bedroom apartments that are designed with you in mind. You’ll love to cook in your stylish kitchen, which comes complete with full-size appliances including a microwave and an adjoining dining room. Get a breath of fresh air on your private balcony or patio. You’ll also love having your very own washer and dryer in your own home. Our large windows let in plenty of natural light as well.



Step outside your home and stay in shape in our onsite fitness room. You’ll have access to a reservable conference room for business or community meetings as well as a resident library. Get to know your neighbors in our community grilling area, in our gameroom, at one of our planned events, or throug