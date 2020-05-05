8010 Southwest Hawthorne Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly clubhouse fireplace

Spacious waterfront home in convenient and friendly Dillworth neighborhood! This home has it all! Beautiful wide open living room space with wood burning fireplace and expansive east-facing views of Puget Sound. Well designed kitchen with eating bar, opens to living room. 1 bedroom and 1/5 bath on main floor. Downstairs is an additional 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and large recreation room with french doors that open onto an expansive deck. Laundry room is also on this level. The upper and lower decks on this house are spacious and delightful - perfect for summer dining or play. Of course you will have miles and miles of beach just steps from the house. Great neighborhood has community beach and has convenient access to town and N end Ferry. Pets Negotiable.



Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:



Jan Neutz, Property Manager

VMI Property Management

jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com

206-463-4864