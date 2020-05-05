All apartments in Vashon
8010 Southwest Hawthorne Lane
8010 Southwest Hawthorne Lane

8010 Southwest Hawthorne Lane · No Longer Available
8010 Southwest Hawthorne Lane, Vashon, WA 98070
Vashon

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
clubhouse
fireplace
fireplace
patio / balcony
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
Spacious waterfront home in convenient and friendly Dillworth neighborhood! This home has it all! Beautiful wide open living room space with wood burning fireplace and expansive east-facing views of Puget Sound. Well designed kitchen with eating bar, opens to living room. 1 bedroom and 1/5 bath on main floor. Downstairs is an additional 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and large recreation room with french doors that open onto an expansive deck. Laundry room is also on this level. The upper and lower decks on this house are spacious and delightful - perfect for summer dining or play. Of course you will have miles and miles of beach just steps from the house. Great neighborhood has community beach and has convenient access to town and N end Ferry. Pets Negotiable.

Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:

Jan Neutz, Property Manager
VMI Property Management
jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com
206-463-4864

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
