Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

20534 87th Ave SW

20534 87th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

20534 87th Avenue Southwest, Vashon, WA 98070
Vashon

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in convenient location, close to schools, beaches and town. Upper level has large open living spaces with beautiful light and territorial views of private 1 acre property and even Mt Rainier! Kitchen is also bright and open with territorial views. Off the living/dining room you will find an exquisite outdoor living space perfect for lounging or dining on a summer's day. The lower level has all 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There is a lovely sunroom off the master bedroom. Outdoors you will find plenty of space to garden in the raised beds or for outdoor fun. Cats excepted but no dogs.

See our website for rental criteria and for online application:
https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com

Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:
VMI Property Management
jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com
206-463-4864 (voice)
206-550-2061 (voice or text)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

