13311 Burma Road Southwest

Beautiful furnished North End waterfront home on Vashon Island! Very comfortable and cozy open living room with wood burning stove and panoramic west facing view of Colvos passage. Spacious well equipped kitchen with an additional eating counter seating 4. Living and dining spaces have exquisite views adjoins a spacious deck for additional dining and viewing pleasure.



Upstairs you will find a master bedroom suite with a well appointed bathroom (separate tub and shower), walk in closet and a private view deck. Downstairs is an additional bedroom, half bath, laundry, and an additional recreation space with fireplace.



The waterfront is private and there is plenty of space to play, store your boats, or have an outdoor fire next to the waters edge.



The house is accessed by about 150 steps leading down from Burma Road. A trolley is available to help you carry items down the path. There is also a 2 car garage space at the Burma Road entrance to the property.



Available until end of April only. Pets Negotiable.



