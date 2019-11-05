All apartments in Vashon
Location

13311 Burma Road Southwest, Vashon, WA 98070
Vashon

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful furnished North End waterfront home on Vashon Island! Very comfortable and cozy open living room with wood burning stove and panoramic west facing view of Colvos passage. Spacious well equipped kitchen with an additional eating counter seating 4. Living and dining spaces have exquisite views adjoins a spacious deck for additional dining and viewing pleasure.

Upstairs you will find a master bedroom suite with a well appointed bathroom (separate tub and shower), walk in closet and a private view deck. Downstairs is an additional bedroom, half bath, laundry, and an additional recreation space with fireplace.

The waterfront is private and there is plenty of space to play, store your boats, or have an outdoor fire next to the waters edge.

The house is accessed by about 150 steps leading down from Burma Road. A trolley is available to help you carry items down the path. There is also a 2 car garage space at the Burma Road entrance to the property.

Available until end of April only. Pets Negotiable.

Visit our website for rental criteria and online application:
https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com

Contact:
Jan Neutz
VMI Property Management
206-463-4864 (voice mail)
206-550-2061 (voice mail or txt capable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13311 Burma Road Southwest have any available units?
13311 Burma Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vashon, WA.
What amenities does 13311 Burma Road Southwest have?
Some of 13311 Burma Road Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13311 Burma Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
13311 Burma Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13311 Burma Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 13311 Burma Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 13311 Burma Road Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 13311 Burma Road Southwest offers parking.
Does 13311 Burma Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13311 Burma Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13311 Burma Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 13311 Burma Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 13311 Burma Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 13311 Burma Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 13311 Burma Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 13311 Burma Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13311 Burma Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 13311 Burma Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

