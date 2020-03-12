2715 Soundview Dr W

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking air conditioning microwave range

Incredible 1 Bedroom With View - Offered by Spinnaker Property Management 253-830-5160



Rent: $1,350.00

Available: NOW

Application Fee $42.00

Non-Refundable Admin Fee $250.00

Security Deposit $1,350.00

W/S/G/E $120.00

Renter's Insurance Required



Description:

Wow! This 1 bedroom ADU is perfect for you. Incredible views of the Narrows Waterway and the Olympic Mountains. Laminate floors throughout and huge bay windows create lots of natural light and relaxation. Use the bonus room as an office and enjoy the views as well. 1 car space is reserved for parking and Water, Sewer, Garbage & Electricity is billed at $120.00 monthly. Please note, no oven/range in the kitchen.



Sorry, no pets.



You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 www.spinnakerpm.com



