Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

2715 Soundview Dr W

2715 Soundview Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Soundview Drive West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Incredible 1 Bedroom With View - Offered by Spinnaker Property Management 253-830-5160

Rent: $1,350.00
Available: NOW
Application Fee $42.00
Non-Refundable Admin Fee $250.00
Security Deposit $1,350.00
W/S/G/E $120.00
Renter's Insurance Required

Description:
Wow! This 1 bedroom ADU is perfect for you. Incredible views of the Narrows Waterway and the Olympic Mountains. Laminate floors throughout and huge bay windows create lots of natural light and relaxation. Use the bonus room as an office and enjoy the views as well. 1 car space is reserved for parking and Water, Sewer, Garbage & Electricity is billed at $120.00 monthly. Please note, no oven/range in the kitchen.

Sorry, no pets.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 www.spinnakerpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5459676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Soundview Dr W have any available units?
2715 Soundview Dr W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 2715 Soundview Dr W have?
Some of 2715 Soundview Dr W's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Soundview Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Soundview Dr W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Soundview Dr W pet-friendly?
No, 2715 Soundview Dr W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Place.
Does 2715 Soundview Dr W offer parking?
Yes, 2715 Soundview Dr W offers parking.
Does 2715 Soundview Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2715 Soundview Dr W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Soundview Dr W have a pool?
No, 2715 Soundview Dr W does not have a pool.
Does 2715 Soundview Dr W have accessible units?
No, 2715 Soundview Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Soundview Dr W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 Soundview Dr W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2715 Soundview Dr W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2715 Soundview Dr W has units with air conditioning.
