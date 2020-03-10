All apartments in University Place
2243 E. Day Island Blvd. W.

2243 East Day Island Boulevard West · No Longer Available
Location

2243 East Day Island Boulevard West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Water Front Home On Day Island - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $3,000.00
Available: 11/1/2019
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $3,000.00
Non-Refundable Admin Fee $250.00
Renters Insurance Required

Wow, Day Island home ready for even the most discerning. Located on the inside passage water front with first and second floor views of the Narrows Water Way. Heated tile floors in the kitchen and all baths. Kitchen is equipped with all the comforts and spoils needed to create a food masterpiece. The spacious living room has pellet stove for secondary heat and an office space that can keep you from going to work. Top floor has three bedrooms and two baths. One bath is off the master suite with his and hers sinks. Ground floor reveals the over the top laundry room with extra storage and folding tables, washer and dryer included. Check out the wash station inside to clean off the beach mud or to give Fido an easy bath. The over-sized deck off the back over looks the lower lawn area and inside passage to Day Island Marina. Use it to entertain your guests or just yourself.

Our pet policy allows for one pet, 25 Lbs.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee is in place we will remove the listing for you.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE2593207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2243 E. Day Island Blvd. W. have any available units?
2243 E. Day Island Blvd. W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 2243 E. Day Island Blvd. W. have?
Some of 2243 E. Day Island Blvd. W.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2243 E. Day Island Blvd. W. currently offering any rent specials?
2243 E. Day Island Blvd. W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2243 E. Day Island Blvd. W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2243 E. Day Island Blvd. W. is pet friendly.
Does 2243 E. Day Island Blvd. W. offer parking?
Yes, 2243 E. Day Island Blvd. W. offers parking.
Does 2243 E. Day Island Blvd. W. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2243 E. Day Island Blvd. W. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2243 E. Day Island Blvd. W. have a pool?
No, 2243 E. Day Island Blvd. W. does not have a pool.
Does 2243 E. Day Island Blvd. W. have accessible units?
No, 2243 E. Day Island Blvd. W. does not have accessible units.
Does 2243 E. Day Island Blvd. W. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2243 E. Day Island Blvd. W. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2243 E. Day Island Blvd. W. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2243 E. Day Island Blvd. W. does not have units with air conditioning.
