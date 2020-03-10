2243 E. Day Island Blvd. W.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Water Front Home On Day Island - Offered By:

Rental Terms:

Rent: $3,000.00

Available: 11/1/2019

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $3,000.00

Non-Refundable Admin Fee $250.00

Renters Insurance Required



Wow, Day Island home ready for even the most discerning. Located on the inside passage water front with first and second floor views of the Narrows Water Way. Heated tile floors in the kitchen and all baths. Kitchen is equipped with all the comforts and spoils needed to create a food masterpiece. The spacious living room has pellet stove for secondary heat and an office space that can keep you from going to work. Top floor has three bedrooms and two baths. One bath is off the master suite with his and hers sinks. Ground floor reveals the over the top laundry room with extra storage and folding tables, washer and dryer included. Check out the wash station inside to clean off the beach mud or to give Fido an easy bath. The over-sized deck off the back over looks the lower lawn area and inside passage to Day Island Marina. Use it to entertain your guests or just yourself.



Our pet policy allows for one pet, 25 Lbs.



You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee is in place we will remove the listing for you.



Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

