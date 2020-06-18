2906 5th Street

Amenities

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home - 2906 S. 5th St., Union Gap, WA

Rent $850, Deposit $765, Expected availability: June 10th 17th (subject to current tenant returning keys and leaving unit rent ready)



This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been newly remodeled and has a dishwasher. This property is located near Union Gap Elementary School. There is a carport and electric heat. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care. Interior photos soon to come!



NO PETS ALLOWED



UNITS MAY BE OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS

SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



Si necesita asistencia en espaol, por favor llame a nuestra oficina Lunes a Viernes, de 9am a 5pm, al 509-853-1060. For out of town applicants or specific questions about eligibility or the application process, please call our office Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm, at 509-853-1060.



Drive by, then call 509-853-1060 for appointment

Por favor proporcione su propio interprete!!



*PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO APPROVAL*



