All apartments in Union Gap
Find more places like 2906 5th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union Gap, WA
/
2906 5th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2906 5th Street

2906 South 5th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union Gap
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2906 South 5th Street, Union Gap, WA 98903

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home - 2906 S. 5th St., Union Gap, WA
Rent $850, Deposit $765, Expected availability: June 10th 17th (subject to current tenant returning keys and leaving unit rent ready)

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been newly remodeled and has a dishwasher. This property is located near Union Gap Elementary School. There is a carport and electric heat. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care. Interior photos soon to come!

NO PETS ALLOWED

UNITS MAY BE OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS
SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Si necesita asistencia en espaol, por favor llame a nuestra oficina Lunes a Viernes, de 9am a 5pm, al 509-853-1060. For out of town applicants or specific questions about eligibility or the application process, please call our office Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm, at 509-853-1060.

Drive by, then call 509-853-1060 for appointment
Por favor proporcione su propio interprete!!

*PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO APPROVAL*

Visit our website for an application and full property listing
This property professionally managed by Wilson Real Estate Management

(RLNE5851550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 5th Street have any available units?
2906 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Gap, WA.
Is 2906 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2906 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2906 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union Gap.
Does 2906 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2906 5th Street does offer parking.
Does 2906 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2906 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 5th Street have a pool?
No, 2906 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2906 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 2906 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2906 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2906 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2906 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Union Gap Apartments with Garage
Union Gap Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ellensburg, WA
Yakima, WA