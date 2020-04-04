All apartments in Union Gap
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

2300 Landon Lane

2300 Landon Avenue · (509) 925-7144
Location

2300 Landon Avenue, Union Gap, WA 98903

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2300 Landon Lane · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2300 N Landon Lane - Newer Home !! - NEW Home 4 you! A very large, and spacious 2400 square foot, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom house with an oversized 2 car attached garage. All appliances are included. Large kitchen includes a walk-in pantry, granite counter tops, and lots of cabinet space. The first floor has 9-foot ceilings, laminate flooring, and a master bedroom. Master bath has dual sinks and two closets. Remaining bedrooms all have walk-in closets. Each bedroom has individually controlled heating and air-conditioning. Fully fenced yard. Close to CWU and public transportation. Pets considered with fee and agreement.

(RLNE4699629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Landon Lane have any available units?
2300 Landon Lane has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2300 Landon Lane have?
Some of 2300 Landon Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Landon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Landon Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Landon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 Landon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2300 Landon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Landon Lane does offer parking.
Does 2300 Landon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Landon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Landon Lane have a pool?
No, 2300 Landon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Landon Lane have accessible units?
No, 2300 Landon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Landon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Landon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 Landon Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2300 Landon Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2300 Landon Lane?
What are you most curious about?
