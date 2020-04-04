2300 Landon Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2300 N Landon Lane - Newer Home !! - NEW Home 4 you! A very large, and spacious 2400 square foot, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom house with an oversized 2 car attached garage. All appliances are included. Large kitchen includes a walk-in pantry, granite counter tops, and lots of cabinet space. The first floor has 9-foot ceilings, laminate flooring, and a master bedroom. Master bath has dual sinks and two closets. Remaining bedrooms all have walk-in closets. Each bedroom has individually controlled heating and air-conditioning. Fully fenced yard. Close to CWU and public transportation. Pets considered with fee and agreement.



(RLNE4699629)