pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 AM
32 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Tumwater, WA
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
4 Units Available
Capitol Heights
1221 Mottman Rd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1221 sqft
Capitol Heights in Turnwater, Seattle offer country-style living with a resort finish. Gorgeous pool and fitness center. Outside there are walking trails and a wooded setting for nature lovers.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Montair at Somerset Hill
1704 Barnes Blvd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,366
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,774
1212 sqft
Located close to the Olympic Mountains and beautiful Puget Sound. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features basketball court, pool, and playground.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
3 Units Available
The Villas at Kennedy Creek
1978 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,122
1355 sqft
The Villas at Kennedy Creek apartments and corporate suites offer both short-term and long-term leases. Furnished apartments are also available. Units include in-unit laundry, outdoor space, and garages.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2486 Breen Lane SW
2486 Breen Lane Southwest, Tumwater, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1807 sqft
2486 Breen Lane SW Available 08/01/20 4 bedrooms plus a den!! - This house is a 4 bedroom AND it has a den downstairs, so its perfect! Corner lot for a bit more openness with the new cookie cutter neighborhoods.
Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
408 M Street Southeast
408 M Street Southeast, Tumwater, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1644 sqft
Come enjoy all that Tumwater has to offer. This classic 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home is now available. Featuring fully remodeled spacious rooms, fenced back yard-patio and bonus room.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
7101 Rothenberg Dr SW
7101 Rothenberg Drive Southwest, Tumwater, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2222 sqft
7101 Rothenberg Dr SW Available 05/15/20 REDUCED! Lovely Tumwater Home 4BR/2BA With Garage - This lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is in a great Tumwater neighborhood. Close to shopping, I-5 and WA State offices.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A
802 Barclift Lane Southeast, Tumwater, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1720 sqft
Pending Applications Brand new construction with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in Tumwater. - Pending Applications! Brand new construction home! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath.
Results within 1 mile of Tumwater
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
9 Units Available
Black Lake
1900 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,248
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled on 18 beautiful acres framed with a rolling park-like setting, Black Lake Apartments offers pleasant landscaped views as well as spacious recreational areas. West Olympia's favorite community.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
4 Units Available
The Park at Cooper Point
3200 Capital Mall Dr SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1097 sqft
If you're looking for entertainment outside of the community, you don't have to go far! Located in the heart of prestigious West Olympia, The Park at Cooper Point Apartments' unique setting alongside Yauger Park offers residents miles of jogging
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
7 Units Available
South Westside
Cambridge Court
2323 9th Ave SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1292 sqft
Just off I-5 and near the Cinemark Century Olympia, these units offer a breakfast nook, private balconies, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. On-site you enjoy covered parking, pool, racquetball court and play area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Parkview
4523 Briggs Dr SE, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1243 sqft
Energy-efficient homes with plank flooring, state-of-the-art kitchens and in-unit laundry. The smoke-free and pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and a fitness center. Close to Historic Sudbury Town Center.
Results within 5 miles of Tumwater
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
151 Units Available
Talisman Apartments
7405 168th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1119 sqft
Our leasing office offers flexible tour options to suit your needs. We would be happy to personally show you around the luckiest place to live in Redmond.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Woodbury Apartments
3425 Polo Club Ln SE, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of amenities in a community that welcomes pets. Dog park, 24-hour gym, basketball court, playground and pool on site. Handicapped accessible. Washers and dryers in apartments. Across the street from Spooner Berry Farms.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Capitol City on the Course
5800 Titleist Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol City on the Course is close to area shopping and dining, with easy freeway access. Everything you need is on site: golf, pool, courts, and a spa. Enjoy in-unit washer/dryer, extra-storage, and soothing decor.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4538 Durham St SE
4538 Durham Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1865 sqft
4538 Durham St SE Available 07/16/20 Great Home in Lacey! - Living & family room downstairs with a fireplace! All 3 bedrooms upstairs. Close to parks, walking trails, shopping and JBLM is only 15 miles away. Pets allowed with a non-refundable fee.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3440 7th Ave SW
3440 7th Avenue Southwest, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION: West-side 3+ Bed Near Hospital and Shopping - Avail Approx Now**12 Month Lease**No Smoking**No Pets 3 BD + additional room, 1.5 BA, 1,400 SF Quiet wooded location on the Westside of Olympia.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1618 Mapleridge Dr NE
1618 Maple Ridge Drive Northeast, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1501 sqft
Rambler on large lot - 3 bed/fml living, dining/family room - North Thurston - 3 bedroom 2 bath rambler. Formal Living room, dining room combo. Great room concept - dining area, family room & kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Olympia
412 Cushing St. NW
412 Cushing Street Northwest, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1685 sqft
3BR 2 BA Rambler in West Olympia - This 1,690sf home features 3BR 2BA. Build in 2013. Light and bright with vaulted and high ceilings. Rich wood trim, maple flooring, and granite countertops. All appliances included.
Last updated July 2 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
Woodfield Estates
2310 Woodfield Loop SE
2310 Woodfield Loop Southeast, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1840 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler with open-concept floor plan and vaulted ceilings. 1840 sq. ft., kitchen includes range, refrigerator and dishwasher, island & built-in desk.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1207 Hall Street SE
1207 Hall Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1374 sqft
This Rambler is sure to amaze with it's beautiful layout and large-back yard! - Gorgeous 4 bd / 1.5 ba with approx.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6604 Riviera Ct SE
6604 Riviera Court Southeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1900 sqft
6604 Riviera Ct SE Available 09/01/20 Large 1900 sq ft Townhome 2 Bed room 2.5 bath - Great neighborhood in a well-kept gated community on Chehalis Western Trail. Large 1900 sq. ft.
Results within 10 miles of Tumwater
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
3 Units Available
Callen
1404 Brittany Ln NE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1010 sqft
Comfort meets convenience in these stylish apartments offering in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and cozy fireplaces. Community features business center with free Wi-Fi, sparkling pool, and nearby access to dining and I-5.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
The Village at Union Mills
8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green spaces abound at this apartment community that features an outdoor pool and spa, a gym and a clubhouse. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, open floor plans and built-in microwaves. Moments from I-5.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7909 Incline Dr SE
7909 Incline Drive Southeast, Thurston County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1405 sqft
7909 Incline Dr SE Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Home with Large Bonus Room! - Welcome Home. This gorgeous home has over 1,400 Square feet with 2 Bedrooms & 2.
