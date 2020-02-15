All apartments in Tracyton
Find more places like 6194 Wynoochee Ln NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tracyton, WA
/
6194 Wynoochee Ln NE
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

6194 Wynoochee Ln NE

6194 Wynoochee Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6194 Wynoochee Lane Northeast, Tracyton, WA 98311

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6194 Wynoochee Ln NE Available 02/17/20 PENDING LEASE SIGNING - Charming Community with a park just steps from your front door! Come take a look at this newly available home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 full, 1 - 3/4 and 1 half bath plus an office space with glass french doors.Offering an inviting open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with sliding glass doors that lead out to an awesome deck for entertaining along with a pergola, and a fully fenced yard. Head upstairs to the upper level where you will find a spacious laundry room, a large master bedroom with a walk in closet, two additional bedrooms, two bathrooms, both of which have a double sink vanity. Full bath in main and master offers 3/4 bath with door leading to large walk in closet. Other features of this home include gas forced air heating, gas hot water heater, an attached 2 car garage,cathedral ceiling, a gas fireplace in the living room, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave, in kitchen, pantry and flat top stove. Don't miss out on this two story stunner! Deposit is the same as the rent, a pet maybe negotiable and if approved an additional $500 deposit would be required.
Reid Property Management Does NOT accept Comprehensive reusable credit reports.
Will need an appointment to view, will be occupied until February 15th.
(MT, JM)

(RLNE5522218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6194 Wynoochee Ln NE have any available units?
6194 Wynoochee Ln NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tracyton, WA.
What amenities does 6194 Wynoochee Ln NE have?
Some of 6194 Wynoochee Ln NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6194 Wynoochee Ln NE currently offering any rent specials?
6194 Wynoochee Ln NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6194 Wynoochee Ln NE pet-friendly?
No, 6194 Wynoochee Ln NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tracyton.
Does 6194 Wynoochee Ln NE offer parking?
Yes, 6194 Wynoochee Ln NE offers parking.
Does 6194 Wynoochee Ln NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6194 Wynoochee Ln NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6194 Wynoochee Ln NE have a pool?
No, 6194 Wynoochee Ln NE does not have a pool.
Does 6194 Wynoochee Ln NE have accessible units?
No, 6194 Wynoochee Ln NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6194 Wynoochee Ln NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6194 Wynoochee Ln NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6194 Wynoochee Ln NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6194 Wynoochee Ln NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABainbridge Island, WANavy Yard City, WAPort Orchard, WAParkwood, WA
Poulsbo, WAWauna, WAMaplewood, WAGig Harbor, WABurien, WAArtondale, WAWhite Center, WANormandy Park, WATukwila, WASeaTac, WAMountlake Terrace, WALake Forest Park, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College