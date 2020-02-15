Amenities

6194 Wynoochee Ln NE Available 02/17/20 PENDING LEASE SIGNING - Charming Community with a park just steps from your front door! Come take a look at this newly available home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 full, 1 - 3/4 and 1 half bath plus an office space with glass french doors.Offering an inviting open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with sliding glass doors that lead out to an awesome deck for entertaining along with a pergola, and a fully fenced yard. Head upstairs to the upper level where you will find a spacious laundry room, a large master bedroom with a walk in closet, two additional bedrooms, two bathrooms, both of which have a double sink vanity. Full bath in main and master offers 3/4 bath with door leading to large walk in closet. Other features of this home include gas forced air heating, gas hot water heater, an attached 2 car garage,cathedral ceiling, a gas fireplace in the living room, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave, in kitchen, pantry and flat top stove. Don't miss out on this two story stunner! Deposit is the same as the rent, a pet maybe negotiable and if approved an additional $500 deposit would be required.

Reid Property Management Does NOT accept Comprehensive reusable credit reports.

Will need an appointment to view, will be occupied until February 15th.

