All apartments in Tracyton
Find more places like 5401 Pineridge Drive Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tracyton, WA
/
5401 Pineridge Drive Northeast
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:10 AM

5401 Pineridge Drive Northeast

5401 Pineridge Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5401 Pineridge Drive Northeast, Tracyton, WA 98311

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This well maintained, 2 story, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in an established neighborhood in the Central Kitsap School District. All bathrooms newly remodeled! Master bedroom has walk-in closet and full bath en suite. Ground floor bonus room can be used as an office or extra bedroom. Large open living and dining rooms. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry and plenty of room for an island or breakfast nook. Cozy family room with a wood burning fireplace offers additional heat source through the cooler winter months. Family room opens to spacious, wooded backyard. 2 car garage with work bench & room for storage. Located near bus lines, schools, shopping, Highway 3, and PSNS. No pets.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available 1/3/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5401 Pineridge Drive Northeast have any available units?
5401 Pineridge Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tracyton, WA.
What amenities does 5401 Pineridge Drive Northeast have?
Some of 5401 Pineridge Drive Northeast's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5401 Pineridge Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
5401 Pineridge Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 Pineridge Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 5401 Pineridge Drive Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tracyton.
Does 5401 Pineridge Drive Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 5401 Pineridge Drive Northeast offers parking.
Does 5401 Pineridge Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5401 Pineridge Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 Pineridge Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 5401 Pineridge Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 5401 Pineridge Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 5401 Pineridge Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 Pineridge Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 5401 Pineridge Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5401 Pineridge Drive Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 5401 Pineridge Drive Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WANavy Yard City, WAPort Orchard, WAParkwood, WAPoulsbo, WA
Wauna, WAGig Harbor, WABurien, WAArtondale, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WATukwila, WASeaTac, WAMountlake Terrace, WALake Forest Park, WADes Moines, WAUniversity Place, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College