5401 Pineridge Drive Northeast

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This well maintained, 2 story, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in an established neighborhood in the Central Kitsap School District. All bathrooms newly remodeled! Master bedroom has walk-in closet and full bath en suite. Ground floor bonus room can be used as an office or extra bedroom. Large open living and dining rooms. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry and plenty of room for an island or breakfast nook. Cozy family room with a wood burning fireplace offers additional heat source through the cooler winter months. Family room opens to spacious, wooded backyard. 2 car garage with work bench & room for storage. Located near bus lines, schools, shopping, Highway 3, and PSNS. No pets.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available 1/3/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.